Covid-19: Norway adds AstraZeneca jab to its vaccine drive for people over 65

The decision comes not long after Germany, France and Sweden said they were clearing shots by Astrazeneca for the elderly, after judging that recent data now support such a step.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Residents who are over 85 years old and do not live in a nursing home wait for their vaccination against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Drammen, Norway(AFP)

Norway became the latest country to add AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine to its Covid-19 immunization program for people over the age of 65.

The office of Norway’s prime minister, Erna Solberg, said wider use of the vaccine will speed up the country’s efforts to inoculate its oldest citizens. That’s as the government warns that stricter measures will be needed if infection rates don’t decline.

Norway is already urging citizens abroad not to return home for the Easter holidays. The government says further limits on social contact and a national ban on serving alcohol might also be needed unless infection rates fall.

