Health Talk | How controlling salt intake can help Indians live longer

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming less than 5 grams of salt per day. In a recent modelling study conducted by the UN health body, it was said that an estimated 300,000 deaths from cardiovascular disease (CVD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) could be averted in 10 years if India were to comply with the World Health Organization's sodium benchmarks.

The study published in The Lancet Public Health predicted substantial health gains and cost savings within the first ten years, averting 1.7 million CVD events (i.e. heart attacks and strokes) and 700,000 new CKD cases, alongside savings of $800 million.

As per the earlier estimates, Indians consume at least double the amount of salt recommended by the UN health body.

According to WHO, high sodium consumption is currently the leading dietary risk of death and disability globally. As such, WHO recommends lowering the population's sodium intake by introducing benchmarks to reduce sodium in packaged foods.

Packaged foods are already the major source of sodium intake in high-income countries, and increasingly so in low- and middle-income countries. At present, India has no national sodium reduction strategy despite the population consuming double the recommended intake of sodium and increasing amounts of packaged foods, the study said.

The authors said in the paper that their modelling data makes a strong case for India to mandate the implementation of WHO’s sodium benchmarks, particularly as packaged food consumption in the country continues to rise.

It cannot be denied that food with little or no nutritive value is gaining popularity in the country, and as a result, is readily available in the market. Government crackdown has begun in the form of the country’s food safety regulator — Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) — stressing the need to label packaged foods better so consumers can make an informed choice.

In a government statement issued in July this year, the Union health ministry said, “FSSAI approved a proposal to display nutritional information regarding Total Sugar, Salt and Saturated Fat in bold letters and relatively increased font size on labels of packaged food items.”

“The decision to approve the amendment in the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 regarding Nutritional information labelling was taken in the 44th meeting of the Food Authority. The amendment aims to empower consumers to better understand the nutritional value of the product they are consuming and make healthier decisions,” it said.

The food safety regulator also felt that along with empowering consumers to make healthier choices, the amendment would also contribute towards efforts to combat the rise of non-communicable diseases in the long run.

There is still a long way to go, but baby steps are being taken in the right direction to promote public health and well-being.