Home / Health / How long could a person be contagious before a positive Covid-19 test?

How long could a person be contagious before a positive Covid-19 test?

A negative test within less than seven days after exposure “is a very, very poor indicator of whether you have virus on board,” said Dr. Alan Wells of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

health Updated: Oct 05, 2020 08:31 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease.
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease.(Reuters Photo )
         

How long could I be contagious before a positive virus test?

Studies have shown that people may be contagious for about two days before developing Covid-19 symptoms.

In fact, right before developing symptoms is when people are likely the most contagious, said Dr. Werner Bischoff, an infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest University.

People who never develop symptoms can spread infection, too. That’s a problem because many people would never seek testing unless they developed symptoms or knew they’d been exposed.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

But there’s a more complicated part to this question: What if someone knows they were exposed but their virus test comes back negative -- could they still be contagious?

Maybe.

A negative test within less than seven days after exposure “is a very, very poor indicator of whether you have virus on board,” said Dr. Alan Wells of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Some tests are less accurate than others, and you have to factor in the incubation period, he said.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

A negative test between seven and 10 days of exposure is a better indicator, Wells said, but even then some people might not test positive until later.

“That is why if you have had a credible exposure, you should wear a mask and you should self-quarantine if there’s any question,” he said.

CBI raids 15 locations related to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
With 74,442 new Covid-19 cases and 903 deaths, India’s tally goes past 6.6 million
Bihar Assembly Polls: Cong set to finalise first list of candidates today
Active Covid-19 cases hit first-ever plateau in India
Opposition attempting to spark riots in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath
On Day 2 of tractor rally, Rahul Gandhi to continue his attack on Centre over farm laws
