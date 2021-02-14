Indians want strict tobacco control, demand removal of smoking zones: Report
- 82% of these adults believe that smokeless tobacco is a serious issue in the country, while 80% believe that smoking cigarettes is an issue of huge concern.
More than 80% Indians have demanded for a stronger tobacco control law and want smoking banned in all public places. The people who participated in the survey also demanded that special smoking zones in airports, hotels, and restaurants should also be removed.
The phone survey, which was conducted by a voluntary group Consumer VOICE, asked respondents, all of them adults, across 10 states and found overwhelming amounts of support for banning smoking. The survey which was conducted in more than 10 languages had 1,476 participants.
Out of these respondents 82% of these adults believe that smokeless tobacco is a serious issue in the country, while 80% believe that smoking cigarettes is an issue of huge concern. 77% respondents also said that smoking bidis is also a very serious problem. The respondents also said that advertisement of tobacco products at selling points should also be stopped.
The respondents also had very strong opinions regarding the exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking). Seven out of ten Indians feel that exposure to second-hand smoke makes them vulnerable to health risks. 72% respondents in the survey also flagged the issue of second-hand smoke and its ill-effects on respiratory health.
Another finding in the survey shows that several Indians would want further strengthening of the current tobacco control law. Out of every 10 Indians, 9 Indians want a stronger tobacco control law and 88% respondents strongly favoured bringing in more stringent controls.
“It is very encouraging to see the overwhelming support from people for strengthening the current tobacco control law. The Government of India has started the amendment process of tobacco control law COTPA 2003, which is an important step towards improving public health. It is looking to strengthen the provisions for prohibiting smoking in public places and a ban on point-of-sale advertising displays besides a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes and have higher penalties,” Consumer VOICE’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ashim Sanyal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
More than 10 lakh people die every year due to tobacco usage in India. Several anti-tobacco campaigners have demanded increasing fines for violating anti-tobacco usage rules in a bid to save more lives.
(with inputs from ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians want strict tobacco control, demand removal of smoking zones: Report
- 82% of these adults believe that smokeless tobacco is a serious issue in the country, while 80% believe that smoking cigarettes is an issue of huge concern.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus shifts to research into all-in-one Covid-19 vaccines as variants emerge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: 4 states/UTs recorded no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kent' Covid-19 variant will sweep the world, says UK genetic surveillance chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK variant of Covid-19 more cardiotoxic for younger adults, children: Doctor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Less than 5,000 active cases in 33 state, UTs: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health ministry says over 58 lakh frontline workers received Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford Covid-19 shot less effective against South African variant: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 96 lakh healthcare, 78 lakh frontline workers registered for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 regions log zero Covid deaths in 24 hrs: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford vaccine reduces transmission: UK study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICMR DG says India controlled spread of Covid-19 faster than other nations
- Bhargava also lauded healthcare officials and India’s vaccine manufacturers for quickly developing the two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - within a short period of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore becomes first Asian nation to approve Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 variant in UK picks up worrying South Africa mutation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox