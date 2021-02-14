IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / Indians want strict tobacco control, demand removal of smoking zones: Report
The respondents also had very strong opinions regarding the exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking). Seven out of ten Indians feel that exposure to second-hand smoke makes them vulnerable to health risks.(iStock/HT Archive)
The respondents also had very strong opinions regarding the exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking). Seven out of ten Indians feel that exposure to second-hand smoke makes them vulnerable to health risks.(iStock/HT Archive)
health

Indians want strict tobacco control, demand removal of smoking zones: Report

  • 82% of these adults believe that smokeless tobacco is a serious issue in the country, while 80% believe that smoking cigarettes is an issue of huge concern.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:36 AM IST

More than 80% Indians have demanded for a stronger tobacco control law and want smoking banned in all public places. The people who participated in the survey also demanded that special smoking zones in airports, hotels, and restaurants should also be removed.

The phone survey, which was conducted by a voluntary group Consumer VOICE, asked respondents, all of them adults, across 10 states and found overwhelming amounts of support for banning smoking. The survey which was conducted in more than 10 languages had 1,476 participants.

Out of these respondents 82% of these adults believe that smokeless tobacco is a serious issue in the country, while 80% believe that smoking cigarettes is an issue of huge concern. 77% respondents also said that smoking bidis is also a very serious problem. The respondents also said that advertisement of tobacco products at selling points should also be stopped.

The respondents also had very strong opinions regarding the exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking). Seven out of ten Indians feel that exposure to second-hand smoke makes them vulnerable to health risks. 72% respondents in the survey also flagged the issue of second-hand smoke and its ill-effects on respiratory health.

Another finding in the survey shows that several Indians would want further strengthening of the current tobacco control law. Out of every 10 Indians, 9 Indians want a stronger tobacco control law and 88% respondents strongly favoured bringing in more stringent controls.

“It is very encouraging to see the overwhelming support from people for strengthening the current tobacco control law. The Government of India has started the amendment process of tobacco control law COTPA 2003, which is an important step towards improving public health. It is looking to strengthen the provisions for prohibiting smoking in public places and a ban on point-of-sale advertising displays besides a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes and have higher penalties,” Consumer VOICE’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ashim Sanyal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More than 10 lakh people die every year due to tobacco usage in India. Several anti-tobacco campaigners have demanded increasing fines for violating anti-tobacco usage rules in a bid to save more lives.

(with inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
smoking smoking and fitness passive smoking reasons
Close
The respondents also had very strong opinions regarding the exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking). Seven out of ten Indians feel that exposure to second-hand smoke makes them vulnerable to health risks.(iStock/HT Archive)
The respondents also had very strong opinions regarding the exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking). Seven out of ten Indians feel that exposure to second-hand smoke makes them vulnerable to health risks.(iStock/HT Archive)
health

Indians want strict tobacco control, demand removal of smoking zones: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • 82% of these adults believe that smokeless tobacco is a serious issue in the country, while 80% believe that smoking cigarettes is an issue of huge concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dangerous coronavirus variants identified in Africa, Europe and South America are carpeting the globe, pushing scientists in the UK and elsewhere to target multiple versions of the pathogen in a single shot and perhaps head off more lethal foes that may emerge.(Reuters)
Dangerous coronavirus variants identified in Africa, Europe and South America are carpeting the globe, pushing scientists in the UK and elsewhere to target multiple versions of the pathogen in a single shot and perhaps head off more lethal foes that may emerge.(Reuters)
health

Focus shifts to research into all-in-one Covid-19 vaccines as variants emerge

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The government last week announced a pact with CureVac NV to tackle variants, pairing artificial intelligence to predict future mutations with messenger RNA technology that can rapidly generate new vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, 75,05,010 beneficiaries have been vaccinated until 8am on Friday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, 75,05,010 beneficiaries have been vaccinated until 8am on Friday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
health

Covid-19: 4 states/UTs recorded no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:55 PM IST
“No new cases reported by 4 states/UTs in the last 24 hours. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Tripura and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent, Britain January 28, (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent, Britain January 28, (REUTERS)
world news

'Kent' Covid-19 variant will sweep the world, says UK genetic surveillance chief

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Kent variant has "swept the country" and "it's going to sweep the world, in all probability," Sharon Peacock, director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Kinikar also said that the lesson learnt during the H1N1 pandemic came handy for Covid treatment of kids.(AP)
Dr Kinikar also said that the lesson learnt during the H1N1 pandemic came handy for Covid treatment of kids.(AP)
india news

UK variant of Covid-19 more cardiotoxic for younger adults, children: Doctor

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:55 AM IST
More cases and deaths are being reported among younger adults and kids post the new UK variant which was detected last year, said Dr Aarti Kinikar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"As on 10th Feb, 2021 (8 AM), total of 66,11,561 beneficiaries vaccinated against #COVID19," health ministry tweeted.(Reuters)
"As on 10th Feb, 2021 (8 AM), total of 66,11,561 beneficiaries vaccinated against #COVID19," health ministry tweeted.(Reuters)
health

Less than 5,000 active cases in 33 state, UTs: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Kerala and Maharashtra, have contributed nearly 71 per cent of the total active cases in last 24 hours in the country, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 58,03,617 till 6:40 pm on Sunday, as per the provisional report.(Bloomberg)
The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 58,03,617 till 6:40 pm on Sunday, as per the provisional report.(Bloomberg)
health

Health ministry says over 58 lakh frontline workers received Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:33 PM IST
India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered after the US and the UK, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday.(AP Photo )
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday.(AP Photo )
health

Oxford Covid-19 shot less effective against South African variant: Study

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The disbursement of funds for meeting the operational cost to the states and Union Territories is being done as per the beneficiaries registered on Co-WIN portal.(AFP)
The disbursement of funds for meeting the operational cost to the states and Union Territories is being done as per the beneficiaries registered on Co-WIN portal.(AFP)
health

Over 96 lakh healthcare, 78 lakh frontline workers registered for vaccination

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:55 PM IST
The expenditure to be incurred as operational cost for the vaccination of an estimated three crore healthcare and frontline workers is about 480 crore, Vardhan said in a written reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.(Reuters)
Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.(Reuters)
health

14 regions log zero Covid deaths in 24 hrs: Government

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:47 AM IST
“India’s fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes... Fourteen states/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours,” said the health ministry in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“It slows transmission by around two-thirds, so it categorically supports the strategy that we’re undertaking,” UK’s health secretary Matt Hancock said.(AP)
“It slows transmission by around two-thirds, so it categorically supports the strategy that we’re undertaking,” UK’s health secretary Matt Hancock said.(AP)
health

Oxford vaccine reduces transmission: UK study

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, New Delhi/london
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:08 AM IST
With almost 76% efficacy in preventing symptomatic illness, vaccine can also reduce the risk of transmission by around 67%: Study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The estimated total use of antimicrobials in animals in 2020in Indiawas 2,160.02 tonnes, which is expected to reach 2,236.74 tonnes by 2030.(Unsplash)
The estimated total use of antimicrobials in animals in 2020in Indiawas 2,160.02 tonnes, which is expected to reach 2,236.74 tonnes by 2030.(Unsplash)
health

Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:26 AM IST
The percentage change in total use between 2010 and 2020 has also been about 48% (47.40%), says the report by Washington-based Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDEEP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhargava said that India scaled up its testing capacity in a short period of time.(ANI File)
Bhargava said that India scaled up its testing capacity in a short period of time.(ANI File)
health

ICMR DG says India controlled spread of Covid-19 faster than other nations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • Bhargava also lauded healthcare officials and India’s vaccine manufacturers for quickly developing the two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - within a short period of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People above 70 years old attend to get a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Singapore. (REUTERS)
People above 70 years old attend to get a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Singapore. (REUTERS)
health

Singapore becomes first Asian nation to approve Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second to be authorised for pandemic use in Singapore, after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The E484K mutation is the same change as has been seen in the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa and the P.1 variant seen in Brazil.(AP)
The E484K mutation is the same change as has been seen in the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa and the P.1 variant seen in Brazil.(AP)
health

Covid-19 variant in UK picks up worrying South Africa mutation

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Vaccine makers suggested that it could make immunity from vaccines and infection of the old variant less effective.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP