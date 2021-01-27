IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / People may get to pick time, location for Covid vaccination
A health worker receives a Covishield coronavirus vaccine jab at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker receives a Covishield coronavirus vaccine jab at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
health

People may get to pick time, location for Covid vaccination

  • Officials say tweaks being made to Co-WIN platform; govt to open options for sign-ups, will disclose comorbidity verification protocol.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:00 AM IST

Members of the general public who will be first in line to get coronavirus vaccines may be able to choose when and at which immunisation centre they will take their shots, according to officials aware of preparations for the next phase of the drive which, they said, will need modifications of the Co-WIN platform that is basis for managing the vaccination drive.


This group includes approximately 270 million people above the age of 50 as well as younger people with comorbid conditions associated with higher risk from Covid-19.


As on Monday, India has vaccinated 2 million health care workers – who are first in the priority list. Next in line are essential service staff such as sanitation workers, police and the armed forces, before the first of the general public begins to get doses.

An official said the database of the first two groups -- with roughly 30 million people -- have been prepared.

“Going forward, we plan to make it a people/citizen centric system, wherein they self-register and should be able to choose the centre, time and day. Since, it will largely be elderly population that will line up for vaccination, government wants to make it as convenient for them as possible,” said this person, who is involved in the process, requesting not to be named.

“It will be similar to making online bookings, for example the way it is done for a film where a person can choose the slot. Why should a person need to travel too far to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot, or end up with a slot or date that is not suitable? The process will be made easier for them,” the official added.

The steps are likely to be crucial since the vaccination drive has been short of expected numbers, partly because of strong hesitancy among people.

As on Monday, only about 55 people showed up on average during each vaccination session for which 100 are invited.

While the government is yet to zero-in on the methods of self-registration, it is likely to include options that are accessible to all.

“Various platforms could be opened for the purpose of self-registration such as the Aarogya Setu app, a group of helplines, through IVRS for those with a feature phone, and people will even have the option of using a web portal to pick a slot.” the first official said.

“For areas where internet connectivity is an issue, we could also leave the option of seeking an appointment for vaccination through walk-ins at your nearest health or other identified facilities. All these modalities are currently being worked out,” the official added.

Dr RS Sharma, the chairman of the empowered group on Covid vaccination, confirmed the plans.

“It will be sort of an appointment system that is in the process of getting designed at the moment,” he said.

Nearly six in 10 (62%) of all infections of Covid-19 in India have been among people below the age of 45 years, but patients above 45 years of age account for almost 9 in 10 (87%) of all deaths, recent government data has shown, making older people the most vulnerable group.

Another team of experts is working on the criteria for vaccination eligibility among those who suffer from comorbidities.

The conditions that are being considered as exacerbating the risk from Covid-19 include diabetes, hypertension, cancers, heart, lung, kidney, or liver diseases.

“It is still being looked at who can certify this target population; whether to look for endorsement from a private physician, district hospital or a medical college. All that is being deliberated upon and soon will be made public,” said a second official aware of the process, asking not to be named.

The government has targeted completing vaccinations of people in these high-risk groups by August .

Two Covid-19 vaccines are currently in use in India in a restricted manner — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India as Covishield.

“It is good that they started with health care workers as it will give them the exact idea of how well the app is functioning, and what improvisations are required, before they decide to scale it up. All the glitches will be sorted before they proceed to next level, which is a huge number,” said Dr MC Misra, former director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine

Related Stories

The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.(REUTERS)
The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.(REUTERS)
business

Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data 'soon'

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The company had previously signaled that it expected to deliver data on the trial before the end of January, at a time when global hopes of defeating the virus are riding on securing adequate supplies of multiple vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Sri Lanka on Friday approved emergency use of Oxford AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.(Reuters)
Sri Lanka on Friday approved emergency use of Oxford AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.(Reuters)
world news

Sri Lanka thanks India for sending coronavirus vaccine

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told the Cabinet that the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo informed that India would be sending 500,000 vaccines to Sri Lanka and they will arrive here on January 28.
READ FULL STORY
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden waits to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle to push through a proposed bill from Biden that would open a pathway to citizenship for up to 11 million people. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden waits to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle to push through a proposed bill from Biden that would open a pathway to citizenship for up to 11 million people. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
world news

President Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5 million daily shot goal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Biden reiterated that he believes the country is in a precarious spot and and that relief is urgently needed, even as he dismissed the possibility of embracing a scaled-down bill to secure passage faster.
READ FULL STORY
Speaking at the same press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO expects the world's coronavirus case total to surge past 100 million this week.(REUTERS)
Speaking at the same press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO expects the world's coronavirus case total to surge past 100 million this week.(REUTERS)
world news

Countries struggling with Covid-19 vaccine supply, distribution, says WHO expert

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The global number of Covid-19 cases reached 98,794,942, with the cumulative death toll rising to 2,124,193, according to the WHO data.
READ FULL STORY
Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who says he will not take any Covid-19 shot, has been criticized for the slow and patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout.(Photo: Reuters)
Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who says he will not take any Covid-19 shot, has been criticized for the slow and patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout.(Photo: Reuters)
world news

Bolsonaro thanks China for fast-tracking Covid-19 vaccine supplies

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:55 AM IST
China had also fast-tracked approval for supplies of active ingredients to make AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil, Bolsonaro tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
India's recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent. In picture: Covid-19 vaccination at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India.(AP)
India's recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent. In picture: Covid-19 vaccination at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India.(AP)
india news

Centre asks states to act against those spreading rumours about Covid vaccines

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that states must check the spread rumours, and direct all the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to counter false information about Covid-19 vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi alongside health workers will be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine this week.(AP)
Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi alongside health workers will be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine this week.(AP)
world news

Suu Kyi in line to get vaccine early as Myanmar readies rollout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The country's de facto leader, alongside health workers, will be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine this week.
READ FULL STORY
The government must be applauded for this imaginative diplomacy, aided in no small measure by the structural advantage of being the world’s pharmacy (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The government must be applauded for this imaginative diplomacy, aided in no small measure by the structural advantage of being the world’s pharmacy (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
editorials

India’s vaccine diplomacy | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:09 AM IST
India started its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
A health worker receives a Covishield coronavirus vaccine jab at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker receives a Covishield coronavirus vaccine jab at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
health

People may get to pick time, location for Covid vaccination

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:00 AM IST
  • Officials say tweaks being made to Co-WIN platform; govt to open options for sign-ups, will disclose comorbidity verification protocol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said that the company is advancing the emerging variant booster candidate out of “abundance of caution.”(REUTERS)
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said that the company is advancing the emerging variant booster candidate out of “abundance of caution.”(REUTERS)
health

Moderna says its Covid-19 vaccine effective against South Africa, UK variants

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:41 PM IST
The US biotechnology firm said that the two-dose regimen of its Covid-19 vaccine at the 100 microgram dose is expected to be protective against emerging strains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
relationships

Depression in new fathers linked to relationship insecurities: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We, therefore, support public health policies with strict control measures in order to protect our public health system, our individual well-being, and our future," scientists said.(AP)
"We, therefore, support public health policies with strict control measures in order to protect our public health system, our individual well-being, and our future," scientists said.(AP)
health

Continued strict restrictions needed to reduce new Covid-19 strains: Scientists

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:22 PM IST
As Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out, the scientists said a threat to vaccine effectiveness comes from other emerging strains, both existing as well as those yet to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.(ANI)
science

Scientists find mechanism behind irritable bowel syndrome

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods have been identified by researchers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical staff member wearing protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)
A medical staff member wearing protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)
health

Patients with inactive cancer at high risk of severe Covid-19 illness: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Past reports have established an increased risk of severe disease and death for sick or hospitalised cancer patients with Covid-19 compared to patients without cancer, but less is known about patients in the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, 123 adverse reactions were reported across the country, according to the provisional data provided by the Union health ministry.(HT file photo)
On Saturday, 123 adverse reactions were reported across the country, according to the provisional data provided by the Union health ministry.(HT file photo)
india news

1.5 million Indians receive Covid -19 vaccine in 8 days: Govt data

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The daily number of shots administered had risen to 230,000 on Thursday after changes were made to the Co-WIN platform to allow walk-ins on Tuesday. The app now allows registered beneficiaries to get the shot out-of-turn even if their name does not figure on the list for a particular day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photos)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photos)
health

India vaccinates more than a million in a week. Where do other nations stand

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • The country also reported the highest number of vaccinations in a day after close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of thousands of people have already received it, and experts believe the controversy around Covaxin still not clearing adequate levels in trials may be contributing to hesitancy.(Reuters/ File photo)
Hundreds of thousands of people have already received it, and experts believe the controversy around Covaxin still not clearing adequate levels in trials may be contributing to hesitancy.(Reuters/ File photo)
health

Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Phase 1 clinical trials are mostly used to test safety of a vaccine and the effects of various doses and combinations. The company found that there was no significant difference in the highest dose it tested as compared to the lowest, making the case for the higher dose to be used.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India on Thursday sent 2 million doses of a coronavirus to Bangladesh, a gift that is likely to foster bilateral relations further between the two South Asian neighbors.(AP/PTI)
India on Thursday sent 2 million doses of a coronavirus to Bangladesh, a gift that is likely to foster bilateral relations further between the two South Asian neighbors.(AP/PTI)
india news

India sends Covishield vaccines to Mauritius, Seychelles, Myanmar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:32 AM IST
  • Under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, India has already dispatched vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives as India has assured that friendly nations get every form of support.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials credited the improvement to changes in the Co-WIN application that now allows vaccinators to administer shots to walk-in health care workers if those scheduled did not turn up.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Officials credited the improvement to changes in the Co-WIN application that now allows vaccinators to administer shots to walk-in health care workers if those scheduled did not turn up.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19 vaccinations cross 1 million, drive picks up pace in Delhi

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:52 AM IST
The cumulative number of vaccinations, while still a little over 57% of the target, is an improvement over what was seen as on Wednesday when it was 55%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Oxford spokesman said the university is carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity and evaluating the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted COVID-19 vaccines if these should be necessary.(REUTERS)
An Oxford spokesman said the university is carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity and evaluating the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted COVID-19 vaccines if these should be necessary.(REUTERS)
health

Oxford scientists prepare vaccine versions to fight emerging virus variants

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:29 AM IST
The team behind the vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc is undertaking feasibility studies to reconfigure the technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researcher believes sampling wastewater is a very efficient and less biased way to get information on the evolution of the virus.(Bloomberg)
Researcher believes sampling wastewater is a very efficient and less biased way to get information on the evolution of the virus.(Bloomberg)
health

Genome sequencing of coronavirus in sewage can help detect local variants: Study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST
According to the research, published in the peer-reviewed journal mBio, the ability to track SARS-CoV-2 mutations in wastewater could be particularly useful for tracking new variants like the B.1.17 strain which is now widespread in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
health

India vaccinates 6.31 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated across country on Day 4

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The GoI in a release said that the COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the fourth day of the nationwide drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police escort a van for the transport of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) after it left the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) in Copenhagen(AFP)
Police escort a van for the transport of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) after it left the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) in Copenhagen(AFP)
health

Denmark to vaccinate homeless population along with priority groups in Phase 1

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Almost 3% of Danes have now received at least one immunization shot since the program started shortly after Christmas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP