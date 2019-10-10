El Camino behind-the-scenes video: Aaron Paul and Vince Gilligan offer clues about Netflix’s Breaking Bad movie. Watch

hollywood

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:03 IST

Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for El Camino, the upcoming Breaking Bad film. The two-minute video offers fans a better glimpse at the secretive project, due out on the streaming service on October 11.

Actor Aaron Paul recalls the thrill he felt when he read the script for the first time. It didn’t even have the film’s title on the first page. The only words on page one were ‘Special project’ by Vince Gilligan.

El Camino will pick up immediately after the end of the series finale of Breaking Bad, which was aired in 2013. Paul says in the video, “I knew that this story started with where we left off in Breaking Bad, but I had no idea where it was heading.”

Series creator, and the writer and director of El Camino, Vince Gilligan, says in the video that this was a story that he has wanted to tell for years. “This is very much a breaking bad movie. It feels a bit like old home week, it feels a bit like deja vu, and yet it also feels like something fresh and new.”

While little is known about the plot of the film, the trailers suggest that the story will involve Paul’s character, Jesse Pinkman, being pursued by law enforcement after his rescue from the white supremacists who’d kidnapped him in the show. Jesse was broken out by Walter White, who died in the show’s final episode, and is rumoured to be making some sort of return in El Camino.

“I think the story of this film is about a man’s struggle to survive,” Paul says in the video. “It follows a man on the run, who will stop at nothing to finally become free.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:02 IST