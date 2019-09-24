El Camino trailer: Aaron Paul is hunted and haunted in Netflix’s Breaking Bad movie. Watch

hollywood

After a couple of teasers, Netflix has released the first trailer for El Camino, the upcoming Breaking Bad follow-up film, due out on October 11 on the streaming service. The two-minute trailer offers very little in terms of plot or dialogue, but it transports the viewer back into the very distinct world of the show.

Picking up moments after the end of the series, we see Jesse Pinkman escape the Neo-Nazi compound where he was being held captive. His escape, as fans would know, was aided by Walter White’s ultimate sacrifice. Breaking Bad ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, and told the story of a high-school chemistry teacher diagnosed with cancer who starts cooking crystal meth -- often with former pupil Pinkman -- to provide for his family.

Fan-favourite characters such as Skinny Pete and Badger make quick appearances, and multiple reports suggest that deceased characters such as Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) will return in some manner or the other.

Going by Jesse’s deeply disturbed state -- he is on the run from law enforcement officers and scarred by the abuse he suffered at the hands of the Neo-Nazis -- it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to expect him to have visions of his old friends.

Fans seemed to be pleased with the trailer. “I’d wager this film is about Jesse becoming his own man. He doesn’t need a father figure anymore,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Now this is how you make a movie trailer without giving the whole storyline away!!” wrote another.

Directed by series creator Vince Gilligan, El Camino stars Aaron Paul in the lead role, and is the second Breaking Bad spin-off following the successful series Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk as Walter and Jesse’s future lawyer.

