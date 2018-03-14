Former Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter says that a crew member made a peephole in her dressing room

Former Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter, who played the iconic superhero in a TV show in the ‘70s, has said that she was the victim of sexual misconduct on the sets of the show. In an interview to The Daily Beast, the actor says that a crew person made a peephole in her dressing room to spy on her.

“There was a cameraman who drilled a hole in my dressing room wall on the Warner Brothers lot,” she said.

Carter refused to name the person involved -- “No, because who are you going to tell?” she said. “Who you are going to tell except your girlfriends and your circle of friends?...That’s how you protected yourself: through the grapevine.” She added that they were ‘caught, fired and drummed out of the business’.

She also said that another person who harassed her was already being investigated after the Me Too movement. “He’s already being done in. There’s no advantage in piling on again,” she said.

The Wonder Woman TV show ran from 1975-79. The character is now played by Israeli actor Gal Gadot in the movies. Carter is rumoured to be making a cameo in the upcoming sequel.

