Golden Globes 2019 complete list of nominations: A Star is Born, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody lead the way

Hollywood's annual carnival of awards shows began Thursday with the nominations for the Golden Globes -- the starting gun in the race for the Oscars. The announcements, which came a week before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Academy Awards, which take place in February.

The Globes announced the introduction of a new annual award for TV - the equivalent of the Cecil B DeMille award for films.

Here is a complete list of nominations:

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Edgar Ramirez

Ben Wishaw

Henry Winkler

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Sascha Baron Cohen, This is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy



Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Broshnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scanda

Last year, Tinseltown was looking to turn the page on the Harvey Weinstein scandal that engulfed the world of showbiz. This year, the focus is squarely on the films.

The Golden Globes feature separate awards for dramas and musicals/comedies -- meaning more nominations, and a chance for Oscar voters to consider a wider range of performances before they get their ballots.

The members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who vote on the winners, also have a tendency to honour the unexpected.

A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody will compete in the drama categories, seeking to firmly establish their position before the Oscars.

The Globes also honour the best in television -- it can feel a bit redundant after the Emmys in September, with many of the nominees mimicking the past Emmy field.

The 76th Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 6 in Beverly Hills. The Oscar nominations come after the Globes this year, on January 22.

Hosting the gala will be actor Sandra Oh, who could score a nomination herself for acclaimed TV drama Killing Eve, and comedian Andy Samberg, organizers announced Wednesday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 19:11 IST