Golden Globes 2019 complete list of nominations: A Star is Born, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody lead the way
The Golden Globe nominations were announced on Thursday, with A Star is Born, Mary Poppins Returns leading the race.hollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2018 19:11 IST
Hollywood's annual carnival of awards shows began Thursday with the nominations for the Golden Globes -- the starting gun in the race for the Oscars. The announcements, which came a week before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Academy Awards, which take place in February.
The Globes announced the introduction of a new annual award for TV - the equivalent of the Cecil B DeMille award for films.
Here is a complete list of nominations:
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)
Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)
Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)
Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)
Justin Hurwitz (First Man)
Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Edgar Ramirez
Ben Wishaw
Henry Winkler
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Sascha Baron Cohen, This is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Broshnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scanda
Last year, Tinseltown was looking to turn the page on the Harvey Weinstein scandal that engulfed the world of showbiz. This year, the focus is squarely on the films.
The Golden Globes feature separate awards for dramas and musicals/comedies -- meaning more nominations, and a chance for Oscar voters to consider a wider range of performances before they get their ballots.
The members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who vote on the winners, also have a tendency to honour the unexpected.
A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody will compete in the drama categories, seeking to firmly establish their position before the Oscars.
The Globes also honour the best in television -- it can feel a bit redundant after the Emmys in September, with many of the nominees mimicking the past Emmy field.
The 76th Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 6 in Beverly Hills. The Oscar nominations come after the Globes this year, on January 22.
Hosting the gala will be actor Sandra Oh, who could score a nomination herself for acclaimed TV drama Killing Eve, and comedian Andy Samberg, organizers announced Wednesday.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Dec 06, 2018 19:11 IST