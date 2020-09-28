e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Gwyneth Paltrow poses in only birthday suit on 48th birthday, daughter Apple says ‘mom you are killing it’

Gwyneth Paltrow poses in only birthday suit on 48th birthday, daughter Apple says ‘mom you are killing it’

As Gwyneth Paltrow turns 48, she celebrated her birthday by posing in her birthday suit. It was daughter Apple’s comment that had the internet smiling.

hollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2020 11:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Gwyneth Paltrow with daughter Apple.
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow had a surprise up her sleeve as she turned 48 on September 27. The Avengers actor decided to pose “in nothing but my birthday suit” but the one who won the internet was her daughter Apple.

The actor shared a tasteful photo that looked impromptu as she posed nude in a garden. “In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off,” she wrote. Her fans appreciated her confidence, calling her ‘gorgeous’ and ‘an inspiration’.

 

It was Apple’s comments which had the internet in splits. “MOM,” wrote the youngster. However, before Instagram could say ‘mortified’, she added “You are killing it tho.”

Among others who dropped comments on the photo included Courteney Cox and Katy Perry. “Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways,” wrote the Friends actor. Katy Perry commented, “HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate.” Lea Michele also commented, “Happy Birthday GP!”

In a separate comment, her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr also wished Gwyneth. “HBD to this absolute powerhouse. You deserve all the best today...and then a little bit more. @gwynethpaltrow #pepper #pepperony,” he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
UPSC Prelims 2020: UPSC says impossible to defer exam now, matter posted for Sept 30
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
