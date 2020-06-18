e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave expecting third child, jokes ‘Oops I did it again’

Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave expecting third child, jokes ‘Oops I did it again’

Jessie Cave and her comedian boyfriend Alfie Brown are expecting their third child. They already have a son and daughter.

hollywood Updated: Jun 18, 2020 08:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, is pregnant.
Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, is pregnant.
         

Actor Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, is set to welcome her third child with boyfriend, comedian Alfie Brown. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news.

“Oops I did it again,” Cave captioned her picture showing off her baby bump.

Brown, 29, gave an update on his social media with a photo of the baby scan and feet of the couple’s other children, captioning it: “I’m very happy to announce my forthcoming vasectomy.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

I’m very happy to announce my forthcoming vasectomy.

A post shared by Alfie Brown (@alfiebrowncomedian) on

Also read: Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan dies after testing Covid-19 positive, Jaya Bhattacharya pens emotional note

The couple, who rekindled their relationship after nearly three years of living apart earlier this year, share son Donnie, five, and daughter Margot, three.

Last month, Cave’s Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint also welcomed his first child, a daughter, with longtime girlfriend, actor Georgia Groome.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal on China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal on China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
Army augments forces at LAC, navy alert in Indian Ocean after Ladakh face-off: Officials
Army augments forces at LAC, navy alert in Indian Ocean after Ladakh face-off: Officials
Live: Dexamethasone to be used under close medical supervision, says WHO chief
Live: Dexamethasone to be used under close medical supervision, says WHO chief
‘A dark hour’: Experts predict shake-up in ties
‘A dark hour’: Experts predict shake-up in ties
Restricted access to market in plan to counter Beijing
Restricted access to market in plan to counter Beijing
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In