When Daniel Radcliffe admitted to sleeping with Harry Potter fans ‘a few times when I was drinking’

Actor Daniel Radcliffe may have settled down with his longtime girlfriend now, but he had quite the movie star life back when he was shooting the Harry Potter movies. In a 2012 interview to The Mirror, the actor admitted to having slept with Harry Potter ‘groupies’.

“I was always very nervous about the groupie thing. I like to like somebody before I sleep with them. You know you’re going to have to talk to them afterwards, even if it is a one-night stand,” he said, adding, “I have... I mean, that has happened, but generally speaking I’ve known the person. Apart from a few times when I was drinking. Besides, I like having a girlfriend. I have a crazy life... somebody will tell me we’re going to an airport and I know vaguely what we’re doing but I have no idea when so I take it a day at a time.”

The actor has spoken candidly about his struggles with alcohol while filming the Potter series. In the same interview, he said, “I was a really annoying, loud, inappropriate, messy drunk. I’m good fun for the first four drinks and after that it’s a rapid, rapid decline into where I have to be helped home. Blackout was kind of my thing.”

Radcliffe’s role in the Harry Potter series turned him into a global star, and a multimillionaire. He appeared in all eight Harry Potter films, opposite Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The actor is currently quarantining with girlfriend Erin Darke in New York. “We have a little Post-It on the wall that we’re keeping a tally on,” he said about the couple’s quarantine activities in an interview to Vulture. “There was something about it that just made me laugh, immediately treating it like a prison film.”

