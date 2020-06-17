Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan dies after testing Covid-19 positive, Jaya Bhattacharya pens emotional note

tv

Television actor Jaya Bhattacharya mourned the death of her Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan, who died after battling a long illness, which was further aggravated when he tested positive for Covid-19. Jaya said that he died on Wednesday after being unwell for the last two years.

In an emotional Instagram post, she wrote, “#thapkipyaarki team… The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more.”

Jaya said that lives could be saved on getting medical attention at the right time. “Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard working, talanted, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...thats what I believe. I feel like sh*t right now,” she wrote.

Jaya has been actively involved in ameliorating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. She has been feeding stray animals and distributing essential items to the needy, including sex workers, transgender people and daily wage workers. She has been documenting her relief efforts on social media to inspire and encourage others to do their bit as well.

In April, Jaya shaved her head as her long hair was getting difficult to maintain and coming in the way of her humanitarian gestures. Sharing videos of herself getting rid of her tresses, she said, “I keep sweating because of these long tresses. I need to go out to provide food for my driver and so many other people, cannot confine myself to ACs. I will be damned if I need to stop doing all this just to maintain my beauty. It is just hair, wigs exist. Hail wigs! Will use wigs while shooting, have often done that anyway.”

