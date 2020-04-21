Actor Jaya Bhattacharya shaves her head during lockdown: ‘I’ll be damned if I stop helping people to maintain my beauty’. Watch

tv

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:20 IST

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Actor Jaya Bhattacharya has shaved her head and posted videos on Instagram while cliaming it has helped her increase her productivity during Covid-19 pandemic.

In one of the videos, she is seen drying her hair as she says, “I have washed my hair very nicely and every time I come home after feeding the dogs or distributing the ration - be it day or night, I make it a point to wash my hair. And everybody in our home, we soak our clothes in soap and hot water and we bath from head to toe. It is getting very difficult for me to maintain my hair. I had taken a decision yesterday and let us see how far I can go.” She then goes on to cut her hair in another video.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor aces Madhubala’s iconic pose from Mughal-e-Azam song, reiterates ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’

“#surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation This helps me work more freely & better #monday #mondaymotivation #feedthehomeless #feedthehungry #feedstrays #feedstraydogs feedstrayanimals #coronatime #covid19mumbai #lockdowndiaries #lockdownextended #doyourbit #behelpful #weiredtimes #doyourbest #lifeisbeautiful #lifeisbeautiful as you make @ankitbathla10 SORRY,” she wrote alongside the post.

She also says in one of the videos, “I actually never cared for my looks etc. The acting matters to me, the other work that I do matters to me.”

She also revealed that her kids often threaten her to maintain good looks as she is an actor, adding that her son Ankit even threatened to stop talking to her if she as much as cut her hair. Jaya also cracked a joke about not having a rubber band to manage her hair. She keeps on listing her reasons for shaving off the hair as she gets her hair chopped and eventually shaved.

“I keep sweating because of these long tresses. I need to go out to provide food for my driver and so many other people, cannot confine myself to ACs. I will be damned if I need to stop doing all this just to maintain my beauty. It is just hair, wigs exist. Hail wigs! Will use wigs while shooting, have often done that anyways,” she said in one of the videos.

Recently seen in the critically acclaimed web series Delhi Crime, she has worked in several films, TV shows and series, including Upnishad Ganga, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more