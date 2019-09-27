Keanu Reeves has read the script for Matrix 4, and he says it’s ‘ambitious, as it should be’

hollywood

Actor Keanu Reeves, who will reprise his role as Neo in the recently-announced Matrix 4 alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, said that it is a "very ambitious" film. The John Wick star has already read the script of the upcoming flick and is super excited about it, reported People.

The actor told Entertainment Tonight that he's "absolutely" excited about reprising the role that made him a household name. And although he was tight-lipped about the plot of the fourth instalment, Reeves did drop one small hint for his fans.

"It's very ambitious. As it should be," Reeves said. The film will reunite the two stars with writer-director Lana Wachowski, who was also behind the first three movies along with sister Lily Wachowski.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends," Lana said in a statement, reported Variety.

The first Matrix movie hit the big screens in 1999 and instantly became a phenomenon. A sequel titled The Matrix Reloaded and the third instalment The Matrix Revolutions, later followed in 2003.

The franchise follows Neo and a series of heroes as they fight against machine overlords who have imprisoned human beings in an ultra-realistic virtual reality. Matrix 4 is scheduled to begin production next year.

This isn't the only role Reeves is returning for. The actor is currently shooting for the upcoming Bill And Ted Face the Music, a third movie in the franchise, 20 years after the sequel hit the theatres in 1989. The original movie of the popular film series released in 1991.

