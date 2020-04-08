e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Kevin Feige shows how fans cheered when Captain America lifted Thor's hammer, reminds Twitter of the magic of movies

Kevin Feige shows how fans cheered when Captain America lifted Thor’s hammer, reminds Twitter of the magic of movies

Kevin Feige shared a warm and hopeful message of how fans will soon get to watch movies with their loved ones again.

hollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kevin Feige has shared an already iconic clip from Avengers: Endgame.
Kevin Feige has shared an already iconic clip from Avengers: Endgame.
         

For the first time in history, movie theatres have been shut down around the world, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Film lovers are eagerly waiting for the lockdown to be lifted so they could once again enjoy great movies with friends and family and a tub of popcorn in a movie hall.

On Wednesday, Marvel head Kevin Feige reminded fans of the magic of movies and all the good films we should look forward to. He shared a clip from the opening night of last year’s biggest hit, Avengers Endgame and the pivotal moment when Captain America lifts Thor’s hammer. The video also included the reaction of the crowd that erupts is roars and cheers at the scene.

 

“A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again. #AvengersEndgame,” Kevin wrote in his tweet. Marvel fans got emotional at his tweet, remembering the good times they enjoyed watching Marvel films. “This just made me so happy,” wrote actor Ben Schwartz. “Thank you for giving us an amazing cinematic universe @Kevfeige,” wrote a fan. “Kevin feige I enjoy watching Marvel movies thanks to you I love you so much,” wrote another.

Avengers: Endgame released on April 26 to reviews and packed theatres. It is the highest grossing film in the history with almost $2.8 billion collected at the box office.

The film starred fan favourites such as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson and several other high ranking Hollywood names. The film also marked the departure of Downey and Evans from the MCU. Scarlett will soon be seen in her standalone film, Black Widow.

