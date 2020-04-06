Marvel boss Kevin Feige teases ‘completely unexpected’ surprises in Black Widow

hollywood

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:19 IST

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has teased that the upcoming Black Widow film will approach the character’s backstory ‘in a completely unexpected way’. Feige’s comments come days after the film was rescheduled for a November 6 release, after the cancellation of its original April debut due to the coronavirus shutdown.

He told Total Film in an interview, “She has such a rich backstory…We’ve hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She’s been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people.”

Black Widow is the first prequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The film features Scarlett Johansson in her ninth outing as the superspy.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film: “In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

Joining Johansson in the film are Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and OT Fagbenle. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland.

