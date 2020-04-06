Chris Evans could return as Steve Rogers if the two Captain Americas theory is true. Here’s proof it is

hollywood

Steve Rogers travelling back in time to live a fulfilling life with Peggy Carter could have created an alternate version of his character through history, a theory says. In Avengers: Endgame, Steve decides to travel back in time to be with Peggy, but that doesn’t erase the version we’ve seen in the Marvel films.

One of the film’s writers, Christopher Markus, had said in an interview that the possibility of two Steves existing in together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t outlandish. “I would like to believe that through some sort of bulls**t time loop paradox — throw in the words you use when you’re bulls***ting science in a movie: ‘some sort of quantum paradox’ — that there are indeed two Captain Americas in the MCU timeline,” he had said during San Diego Comic-Con last year. “That Steve Rogers who looped back into time has therefore always been there, and that he is living somewhere else in the movies you’re watching.”

Eagle-eyed fans also theorised that the older Steve was present at Peggy’s funeral, which happened in Captain America: Civil War. The young Steve was also present. Screengrabs from the scene show an older man carrying Peggy’s casket, but we only see the back of his head.

With two Captain Americas existing simultaneously in the MCU, it opens the series up to the possibility of having new, alternate adventures of Captain America. Chris Evans, who played Steve in the films, was said to have retired from the role, but has left the door open for a possible return. He had said during Variety’s actors on actors interaction ahead of his last film, Knives Out, “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know. It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either.”

