Black Widow theory says Natasha’s family was killed by Thanos’ snap, explains her sacrifice in Avengers Endgame

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:04 IST

Black Widow is the first prequel in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films. But why has Marvel chosen to release it now? A new fan theory suggests that Black Widow will add emotional context to the events of Avengers: Endgame.

In Endgame, Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, dies after sacrificing herself to retrieve the Soul Stone. In doing so, she helps bring back the billions of people killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Natasha’s sacrifice could have added new meaning if it is revealed that her ‘family’ was also killed because of the snap.

Black Widow’s family will be introduced in the upcoming film. Rachel Weisz plays Melina Vostokoff, while David Harbour plays Red Guardian, a sort of has-been Russian Captain America. Natasha’s ‘sister’ Yelena Belova, meanwhile, will be played by Florence Pugh. Melina and Yelena are both Black Widows themselves.

In Avengers: Endgame, Natasha says, “I used to have nothing. And then I got this. This job. This family.” She was referring to the Avengers. If her real family was killed by Thanos, the theory says, it could be one of the reasons why she chose to stick with Steve Rogers.

This would add more depth to the scene in which Hawkeye, who had also lost his family, and Natasha argue about who should sacrifice themselves to retrieve the stone.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, was slated for release in April, but was pushed back because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A new release date hasn’t been announced.

