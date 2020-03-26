The real Black Widow villain isn’t Taskmaster, it’s someone you’ve already seen in the trailer

hollywood

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 14:51 IST

While Marvel has been keeping the identity of the villain in the upcoming Black Widow film a secret, it’s widely believed that Taskmaster, played by OT Fagbenle is the primary antagonist of the film. But a couple of new theories suggest that there is a twist in the tale.

First, a recent reported leak of the film’s post-credits sequences revealed that both Taskmaster and Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, are secretly working for General Thaddeus Ross, thereby opening doors for their return in future films.

A theory based on a possible easter egg suggests that the film has not one, but multiple antagonists. In the background of one shot in the trailer, a mask is visible. According to fans, the mask belongs to Iron Maiden, a villain in the Black Widow comics. The fact that the mask appears in the same shot as Rachel Weisz’s character, Melina, suggests that she may take on the mantle of Iron Maiden, leading to familial conflict in the film.

Also read: Black Widow post-credits scene leak claims an Avengers Endgame loose end will be tied up

According to ScreenRant, Iron Maiden has “had brief, minor altercations with characters like Captain America, Iron Man, and the Thunderbolt” but hasn’t featured in major storylines. Melina in the film belongs to Natasha Romanoff’s ‘family’, which includes ‘father’ Red Guardian and ‘sister’ Yelena.

Black Widow was slated for an April release, but was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Cate Shortland, the film is said to be a prequel, set between the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

Follow @htshowbiz for more