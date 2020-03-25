Black Widow post-credits scene leak claims an Avengers Endgame loose end will be tied up

hollywood

The delay of Black Widow might have a domino effect on the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But even though the superhero film has been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel fans are still hotly discussing the film online.

A new report suggests that the film’s post-credits sequence might have been leaked. BGR says that Black Widow could have two post-credits scenes, one of which ties up loose ends from the past, and the other sets things up for the future. Proceed with caution.

The first post-credits sequence shows Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye standing next to Natasha Romanoff’s grave in the present day, confirming that the character has indeed died. Natasha was killed off in Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow will serve as a prequel. The film takes place between the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

The second scene reportedly reveals that OT Fagbenle’s Taskmaster and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be revealed to be working for Thaddeus Ross, who has appeared in films like The Incredible Hulk and Civil War. This potentially sets up both characters for future appearances in the MCU.

Starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Cate Shortland, the spy superhero film was supposed to be released in April, but was pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic. Marvel has another film slated for release later this year -- The Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao.

