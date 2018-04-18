New Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer takes the series back to its horror roots

A new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to the worldwide blockbuster, Jurassic World, was released online on Wednesday, and unlike the first trailer, which highlighted the epic scale of the movie, this one shines a spotlight on some of the more intimate moments.

The smaller moments happen between characters - for example, there are several back-and-forths between Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters - but there are also several teases of the film’s horror elements. Directed by JA Bayona, who has previously directed the Spanish horror film, The Orphanage and the disaster movie, The Impossible, Fallen Kingdom seems like a hybrid between the two.

This new trailer offers glimpses at a couple of low-key horror scenes - one inside a truck with a sedated dinosaur, and another in which a belligerent dinosaur attacks a sleeping child.

We already saw the ‘end’ of the park in the previous trailer, which told us that a volcanic eruption had claimed the lives of much of its reptilian inhabitants, but this one takes us beyond that.

After attempting to save a few species of dinosaurs, Owen Grady realises that he has been duped by a corporate villain, played by Rafe Spall. Once again, genetics and genetic engineering is involved, which prompts Jeff Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm to make a long-awaited return to the franchise to offer words of warning. Goldblum played prominent roles in the first two Jurassic Park movies, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Jurassic World 3 will welcome original director Colin Trevorrow back into the fold - he co-wrote the script for this one. Also starring BD Wong, Justice Smith and James Cromwell, Fallen Kingdom is scheduled for a June 22 release.

