Oscars 2018: Here’s why you didn’t see Priyanka Chopra at the ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s fans were left highly disappointed when they couldn’t spot her at the Oscars ceremony on Monday morning. Though she wasn’t invited as a presenter, we still had high hopes of seeing her on the red carpet considering she is one of the members of the Academy.

The actor has finally given us a reason behind her absence. he posted an Instagram story from her bed, wishing good luck to the nominees. “I wish all my friends nominated tonight the very best! So sick but wishing everyone from bed. Can’t wait to know the winners!,” she wrote with a picture of her face, covered by her hand.

Priyanka has made red carpet appearances in 2016 and 2017 at the Academy Awards and stunned everyone on both occasions. She also made her Hollywood movie debut with Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch. She will be seen now with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons in A Kid Like Jake and with Rebel Wilson in Isn’t It Romantic.

Even Victoria and Abdul star Ali Fazal didn’t attend the Oscars ceremony with girlfriend Richa Chadha. He was, however, invited by the Academy for a special panel discussion on costume and make-up in movies on Sunday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more