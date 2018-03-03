Razzie Awards 2018: The Emoji Movie worst film, Tom Cruise worst actor

The Emoji Movie has received Hollywood’s most famous frown, the Razzie Award, for worst picture of 2017. It’s the first animated feature in 38 years to earn the top dishonour, and also took home three other Razzies including worst screenplay and worst director.

The annual awards bestowed on the worst the movie business has to offer were announced Saturday in their traditional spot, the day before the Academy Awards.

Tom Cruise’s attempted reboot of the Mummy franchise landed him worst actor.

Tyler Perry took worst actress for Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, the 10th movie where the director donned a dress and played his signature character.