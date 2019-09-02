Salma Hayek shares stunning bikini pic on 53rd birthday, fans pick their jaws up from the floor

hollywood

Actor Salma Hayek has shared a picture in celebration of her 53rd birthday, leaving fans gaping in disbelief. The picture shows Salma in a turquoise blue bikini, with dark glasses and a fierce expression on her face. “Tomorrow I turn 53,” she wrote in the caption, and added, “So?”

“Happy Birthday to all of you September babies,” she added. Several people, celebrities and common-folk alike, left comments under the post. Singer Lenny Kravitz commented, “And it never looked so good.” Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan wrote, “Happy birthday dear Salma.” Jennifer Lopez wrote in Spanish, “Y la más divina de todas!! (And the most divine of all!).” And actor Zoe Saldana wrote, “Wowowowow.” Her post has been ‘liked’ over 1.5 million times.

Salma was recently announced as one of the cast members in Marvel’s upcoming superhero film, The Eternals. She will appear as the leader of the Eternals, opposite a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, and Josh Brolin, who is rumoured to be returning as Thanos. Speaking at the recent D23 expo in Anaheim, Salma said that she’d known about her casting for a while, and found it hard to keep it a secret. “I’ve known for a long time. I’ve known since March,” she said. “We have to keep it a secret and it kills you. It’s like the most amazing thing that can happen to you, but you cannot tell anyone.”

The actor spoke about body confidence in an interview to InStyle. She said, “Well I am entering my 50s, so your body confidence isn’t that good. I think it depends on the day. For everybody, there’s some days you say, ‘This is it,’ and you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This cannot be it! Is this really it?’ So I think it’s up and down all the time!”

Nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Frida Kahlo in the biopic Frida, Salma’s recent roles include Grown Ups (2010), Puss in Boots (2011), Grown Ups 2 (2013), Tale of Tales (2015) and The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017).

