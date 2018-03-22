The new Deadpool 2 trailer makes the best use of Dopinder, teases X-Force. Watch here

A new trailer for Deadpool 2, or DP2 as it’s called at the end of the two-and-a-half minute clip, was released online on Thursday. It teases a sequel that’s bigger than the first film and introduces several new characters who are “tough, morally flexible and young enough to carry their own franchise for 10-12 years.”

Ryan Reynolds stars as Wade Wilson, whose life as a foul-mouthed crime fighter is interrupted by Cable, played by Josh Brolin. The new trailer is our first good look at the highly-anticipated sequel while the two earlier trailers had more jokes than this one.

We see Deadpool put together a team, which he calls X-Force (probably teasing a future sequel). There are also quick glimpses of him mucking about on Professor X’s chair, flying into Charles Xavier’s school - the X-Mansion, and chopping of several heads with his sword.

Director David Leitch, who previously directed the first John Wick movie and 2017’s Atomic Blonde - both films that boasted stylish action - makes use of the bigger budget he is dealing with here. Some of the action scenes look almost as melodic as John Wick.

Deadpool 2 also stars Brianna Hildebrand, TJ Miller, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Karan Soni and Zazie Beetz. It’s scheduled for a May 18 release.

