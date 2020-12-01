Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on 7th death anniversary, late actor’s daughter Meadow leaves heartwarming message

hollywood

American actor Vin Diesel on Tuesday remembered late co-star Paul Walker on his death anniversary. Walker died in a car crash in 2013.

Diesel dug out an old monochrome picture of himself with Walker and wrote about how much he misses his friend on Instagram. "Seven years...Not a day passes...All love, Always.," he wrote beside the picture.

With the post that garnered more than 1 million likes within few hours of posting, the late actor's daughter Meadow Walker also left a heart-warming comment on the post. She wrote, "My forever angel. My two protectors and supporters. He's with us always, so blessed to call him and dad and best friend. Endless love," with red heart emoticons.

Paul Walker was best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor gained recognition in the early 1990s after appearing in the television soap opera The Young and the Restless until he was spotted as a child artist in the early 1970s and 1980s. The actor died on 30 November 2013 due to a car accident in California, USA.

