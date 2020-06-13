e-paper
When Chris Evans 'spoiled' Marvel retirement in a 2018 tweet, and had to clarify

When Chris Evans ‘spoiled’ Marvel retirement in a 2018 tweet, and had to clarify

Chris Evans had seemingly spoiled his retirement from the MCU in a 2018 tweet, and was even forced to clarify his comments.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 08:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Chris Evans as Captain America.
Actor Chris Evans had been fielding comments about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since he revealed that his contract would run out after Avengers: Endgame. But a tweet he posted after wrapping filming seemed to confirm to Marvel fans that Evans, who turns 39 on June 13, was on his way out of the MCU.

On October 4, 2018, after having completed filming Avengers 4, as it was called then, Evans had tweeted, “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.” The tweet was interpreted by many as official confirmation that Evans was done with the role. Nearly two years later, it has over 1.35 million ‘likes’. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds had tweeted in reaction, “I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference.”

 

But Evans’ comment was so controversial that he had to clarify. At the ACE Comic Con, he said, “I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler. I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

He continued, “You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Evans eventually did retire as Captain America in Endgame. He had played the character since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

