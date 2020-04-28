e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans bid emotional goodbyes on last day as Iron Man, Captain America on Avengers Endgame set. Watch

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans bid emotional goodbyes on last day as Iron Man, Captain America on Avengers Endgame set. Watch

Actors Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr bid emotional goodbyes on their last days on the Avengers: Endgame set. Watch videos shared by Joe and Anthony Russo.

hollywood Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr on their last days on the Avengers: Endgame set.
Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr on their last days on the Avengers: Endgame set.
         

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely took part in an Avengers: Endgame watch party organised by ComicBook.com on Monday. The creative team behind the biggest film of all time revealed interesting anecdotes, shared unseen footage, and much more.

From sharing behind-the-scenes videos of Brie Larson’s first day on set (as Captain Marvel), to a video of Chris Evans goofing off in old-age makeup, the Avengers team kept fans hooked during the watch party.

 

Here are five key takeaways from the event:

Who did Hulk see in the Soul World?

In the film, both Tony Stark and Bruce Banner use the Soul Stone. While it was revealed in a deleted scene that Tony saw an older version of his daughter, Christopher Markus revealed that it wasn’t the Hulk who was transported into the Soul World, but Bruce Banner. “We did write one, a conversation between Hulk and Banner, but it didn’t make it to camera. Ruffalo showed up but Hulk wouldn’t come out of his trailer,” Markus joked.

You’ll never see Black Widow’s cooking skills

The writers revealed that among the many deleted scenes, there was one in which Black Widow made a peanut butter sandwich. “There is extensive footage of Scarlett Johansson making that peanut butter sandwich. Can’t believe it was cut. #Realeasethepeanutbuttersandwichcut,” Markus wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Marvel fans totally missed this Avengers Endgame Easter egg that has emotional connection to Tony Stark

Not Sam, Bucky could have become Captain America

At the end of Endgame, an old Steve Rogers returns from a life well lived to pass on the mantle of Captain America. Both Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) and Sam Wilson (Falcon) are with him, implying that either of them could be chosen. Steve hands his shield to Sam, and Bucky nods in approval. The writers revealed that making Bucky Captain America was considered, but not for long. “Considered, but quickly dropped. Captain America is about the idealism, what we could be if we were better. Sam is that. Bucky is something else entirely.”

Here’s when Captain America became ‘worthy’

One of the biggest crowd-pleasing moments of the film was when Captain America lifts Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, which can only be brandished by those who are ‘worthy’. Asked why he could only move the hammer slightly in Avengers: Age of Ultron and not even attempt to lift it in Captain America: Civil War, the writers said, “I’d say he’s not completely worthy yet. He still has the secret of Tony’s parents’ death to resolve.”

Watch Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr say goodbye on their last day on set

The Russos shared footage of actors Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans on their last days on set, emotionally bidding the cast and crew goodbye.

 

 

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 23.3%, says govt
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 23.3%, says govt
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
Mahabharat: ‘Greatest epic in history of mankind’ to air on DD Retro
Mahabharat: ‘Greatest epic in history of mankind’ to air on DD Retro
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
2020 Hyundai Sonata and Sonata Hybrid get 5-star safety rating
2020 Hyundai Sonata and Sonata Hybrid get 5-star safety rating
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News