From dead battery to new metal, the science of black mass that India will no longer export

India has banned exports of black mass, the dark powder produced when dead lithium-ion batteries are shredded, to make sure the critical minerals in it are recovered by domestic recyclers and not foreign ones.

Black mass is made by shredding end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and the waste from battery manufacturing. (Reuters Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In one industrial sample analysed by researchers in 2024, a kilogram of black mass held about 160g of manganese, 64g of nickel, 25g of lithium and 18g of cobalt. India depends substantially on imports for several critical minerals used in electric vehicles, battery storage, electronics and renewable energy, according to the commerce and industry ministry.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The country’s battery recycling plants are not being fully used for lack of feedstock, a ministry spokesperson said. Black mass generated in India was being exported, while some domestic recyclers had to import material to meet their requirements. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the commerce ministry arm that administers export and import rules, closed that route on November 10 by moving black mass into the prohibited export category, with immediate effect.

What goes into the shredder

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A lithium-ion cell has two electrodes, each a thin coating on metal foil. The anode, the negative side, is usually graphite, a form of carbon, on copper foil. The cathode, the positive side, is a metal oxide on aluminium foil, and it contains most of the valuable metal. A polymer binder glues the coatings to the foils, and the cell is filled with an electrolyte, a liquid with a lithium salt dissolved in it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A lithium-ion cell has two electrodes, each a thin coating on metal foil. The anode, the negative side, is usually graphite, a form of carbon, on copper foil. The cathode, the positive side, is a metal oxide on aluminium foil, and it contains most of the valuable metal. A polymer binder glues the coatings to the foils, and the cell is filled with an electrolyte, a liquid with a lithium salt dissolved in it. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Cathodes can have multiple compositions. Cobalt makes up 20.36% of the cathode material by weight in a version called NMC-111, which mixes nickel, manganese and cobalt with lithium, and 6.05% in NMC-811, which is richer in nickel, according to a 2023 review of battery recycling in the journal RSC Sustainability. The cathode material accounts for 15% to 20% of the cost of making a battery, the review says.

From battery to powder

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Black mass is made by shredding end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and the waste from battery manufacturing. Recyclers first make the cells safe. Industry tends to do this by chilling them to very low temperatures or by handling them in an inert gas, one that does not react, and rarely by draining their charge, according to the review.

The cells are then crushed, often in hammer mills, and sieved. Casing, plastic and foil scraps stay on the coarse screens, while the electrode coatings, crumbled into particles mostly finer than 0.2mm, pass through. That fine powder is black mass.

Also read: Building a truly circular e-waste ecosystem in India

What the powder is made of

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Graphite from the anodes made up about two-fifths of the industrial sample analysed in the 2024 study, published in a Royal Society of Chemistry journal. The four valuable metals together accounted for 26.7% of its weight: 15.95% manganese, 6.43% nickel, 2.53% lithium and 1.78% cobalt. The sample was made mostly from batteries with manganese-based and NMC cathodes, and powder from a different mix of batteries would show different proportions.

Copper and aluminium from the foils added 12.8%. Fluorine made up close to 18%, which the researchers attributed to the binder and to the lithium salt in the electrolyte. The ministry calls black mass hazardous and says the ban will support its environmentally sound recycling within India.

Getting the metal back

Battery recycling has moved from smelting towards chemistry in solution. “Recycling methods have shifted from energy-intensive pyrometallurgy to hydrometallurgy,” researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden wrote in a 2026 paper in the Journal of Power Sources Advances.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pyrometallurgy smelts the powder in a furnace. In one industrial process described in the 2023 review, cobalt and nickel end up in a molten alloy along with copper, while lithium, aluminium, iron and manganese end up in the slag, the waste left after smelting.

Hydrometallurgy dissolves the metals instead, typically in sulphuric acid with hydrogen peroxide added. The peroxide is there because the nickel, cobalt and manganese in a cathode are bound up as oxides, and dissolving them is a reduction reaction, in which the metal gains electrons. The peroxide acts as the reducing agent that supplies them.

The acid ends up holding several metals at once. Copper and aluminium that dissolve along with the cathode metals make the later separation of cobalt, nickel and manganese harder, according to the 2024 study. The Chalmers team removed copper by solvent extraction, mixing in an organic liquid that binds copper and drawing it off again, until 5 parts per million remained. Metallic copper degrades the performance of cathodes made from recycled metal, they wrote. Lithium is typically recovered at the end, as lithium carbonate. In the Chalmers laboratory process, more than 95% of the nickel, cobalt and manganese was recovered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The graphite left behind is worth recovering too. Graphite anodes account for about 20% of a battery pack’s weight, and making fresh graphite from petroleum coke involves heating it above 2,800°C, the 2024 study notes. Its authors cleaned graphite from their sample to 99.8% purity in the laboratory, recovering 91% of it.

Across the industry, recyclers recovered more than 40% of the nickel and cobalt, and 20% of the lithium, in the battery waste theoretically available in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Paris-based energy policy body. Recycled nickel, cobalt and lithium produce 80% less greenhouse gas than mined metal, the agency says.

Also read: Untapped power of repair in solving India’s e-waste problem

Why India wants to hold on to it

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The measure is to assure feedstock for domestic recyclers, reduce import dependence and strengthen battery and clean-energy supply chains,” the spokesperson said. “Recycling of battery waste is among the quickest and most sustainable ways of building a domestic supply of these minerals,” he added.

The ban complements a ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme the Cabinet approved in September 2025 under the National Critical Mineral Mission, to build capacity for recovering critical minerals from battery waste and e-waste. Retaining black mass in India is meant to give plants built under the scheme enough domestic feedstock.

Factory scrap, more than worn-out batteries, is the bigger source of recycling material for now. The IEA expects manufacturing scrap to make up two-thirds of available feedstock in 2030, with end-of-life batteries from electric vehicles and energy storage becoming the largest source from 2035. India’s ban covers powder from both.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the IEA’s projections, the balance will reverse as India’s electric vehicles age. The agency estimates that announced recycling capacity in India would cover just 10% of the country’s battery feedstock in 2040.

The notification, numbered 49/2026-27, amends export policy for the item listed under ITC (HS) code 85491400 in India’s trade classification. It covers waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators, as well as spent cells, batteries and accumulators that are unsorted and contain no lead, cadmium or mercury. An accumulator is a rechargeable battery. The exclusion of lead leaves the lead-acid batteries used in petrol and diesel cars outside the ban.

Other countries guarding their battery waste

The ministry said the step is in keeping with measures several major economies have taken to retain battery waste and black mass for domestic processing.

The European Union reclassified black mass as hazardous waste in March 2025. “This will lead to better control of shipments of black mass and will ensure that black mass remains in the European economy,” the European Commission said. Under the Basel Convention, an international treaty on hazardous waste, and the EU’s rules on waste shipments, hazardous waste cannot be exported from the EU to countries outside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). India is not an OECD member.

China dominates the processing. It accounts for more than three-quarters of the world’s capacity to pre-treat battery waste and 90% of capacity to recover materials from it, according to the IEA’s Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2026. In October 2025, China announced export controls on cathode materials, their chemical precursors and graphite anode materials, the outlook notes.

What changes now

The ministry expects the ban to improve capacity utilisation at domestic recycling and refining units and encourage further investment and employment in the sector. Recovering more lithium, cobalt and nickel at home will cut import dependence and the foreign exchange spent on it, the spokesperson said.