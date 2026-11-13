How a balloon tells us whether Delhi’s pollution has room to spread out

For most of this week, Delhi breathed from a shrinking room. On Tuesday afternoon the city’s smoke, dust and exhaust had 1,411 metres of air above the ground to spread through; by Thursday that ceiling had dropped to 396 metres, lower than on a usual afternoon in early January, and PM2.5 across the city more than doubled in a day. A layer of smog seen over Yamuna, near Kalindi Kunj. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

That ceiling is invisible from the ground, but a weather balloon can find it. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) lets one go from its Safdarjung observatory at about 4.30am and 4.30pm every day, and on its way up it radios back what the air is doing at every height: how warm it is, how far the day's pollution has been stirred upwards, and how hard and from which direction the wind is blowing.

What the balloon measures The balloon lifts a small instrument pack that reports pressure, temperature, humidity, wind speed and wind direction as it climbs, from the rooftops to several kilometres up. HT keeps only the flights that clear 3,000 metres, and the readings turn up in the public archive about two hours after launch.

The two flights bracket the day. The 4.30am balloon goes up at the end of a long night of cooling, when the air near the ground is at its coldest and stillest; the 4.30pm balloon goes up after the afternoon's strongest stirring, so it can come in a little below the highest point the air reached earlier in the day.

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The dome: How high the air mixes On a sunny afternoon the sun does most of the work of clearing Delhi's air. As the ground warms through the day, the air touching it warms too and rises in bubbles, hauling pollution upwards and pulling cleaner air down, and the height those bubbles reach is the mixing height. Everything the city emits gets diluted in the layer beneath it, which is why it helps to think of that layer as a dome over Delhi: the taller the dome, the more air there is to thin the pollution out.

Finding its top takes a little physics: rising air expands and cools, by about 10°C for every kilometre, and so HT corrects each of the balloon's readings for that cooling and looks for the first height where the air is 1°C warmer than a bubble rising from the ground would be. Above that line the surrounding air is too warm and too light for the bubbles to push into, and the stirring stops there.

The dome rises and sinks with the seasons. Over the six winters from 2019-20 to 2024-25, the 4.30pm balloon usually found it about 1,800 metres tall in early October, 1,300 metres in November and 1,200 metres in early December, before it sank to about 600 metres in the first half of January, its lowest fortnight, as the days shortened and the sun weakened.