On Tuesday night, Nasa asked people to flash V-G-R, Voyager’s call sign, at the sky in Morse code with their phones and torches. By Wednesday morning, the 49-year-old Voyager 1 was so far from Earth that the light from those torches would take a full day to reach it, a distance no other human-made object has travelled before. An artist's concept shows Nasa's Voyager 1 spacecraft. (Handout via Reuters Photo)

US space agency Nasa calculated that the probe crossed the one-light-day mark at 5.16am eastern time (3.46pm IST), about 26 billion kilometres out. “Reaching one light-day is an astounding feat, one that I never expected to see,” said Suzanne Dodd, who has worked with the Voyagers since 1984 and manages the project at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California.

Voyager 1 is still sending data home on a nuclear power supply that weakens every year and thrusters whose fuel tubes have been clogging since 2002. The small team that looks after it has spent years nursing both.

One light-day away A light-day, the distance light travels in 24 hours, is about 26 billion km, or 173 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. Voyager 1 is nearly six times farther from us than Neptune and is still moving at about 61,000kmph.

For the engineers at JPL, the distance shows up as a delay. Every command now takes a day to reach the probe, and its reply takes another day to return. Dodd said in a Nasa statement last month that if you want to say “hello” to Voyager, “you send your message and then you go home”.

Voyager 1 left the heliosphere, the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields produced by the Sun, in 2012 and entered interstellar space, the region between the stars. It is still within reach of the Sun’s gravity, however, and will take about 300 years to reach the inner edge of the Oort cloud, the vast shell of icy bodies at the solar system’s outer edge.

Also read: How to catch a spaceship: The SpaceX Starship recovery in detail

What powers it Voyager 1 runs on three radioisotope thermoelectric generators, or RTGs, devices that turn the heat given off by decaying plutonium into electricity. Their output falls by about 4 watts a year, as the plutonium gives off less heat and the generators convert it less efficiently with age.

Engineers have spent years deciding what to switch off to stay within that shrinking budget. The probe launched with 10 science instruments. Its cameras were among those turned off to save power, and two remain, one that detects plasma waves and one that measures magnetic fields.

The most recent loss followed a scare on February 27, when Voyager 1’s power dropped unexpectedly during a planned manoeuvre. A further dip could have tripped its undervoltage fault protection, a self-defence routine that shuts parts down on its own and would have left the team facing a long and risky recovery. On April 17, engineers shut down the Low-energy Charged Particles experiment, an instrument that measured charged particles, including cosmic rays, and had run almost without a break since 1977. (The command took about 23 hours to reach the probe.)

“While shutting down a science instrument is not anybody’s preference, it is the best option available,” said Kareem Badaruddin, Voyager’s mission manager at JPL.

In early September, the team pulled off an operation it nicknamed the “Big Bang”, switching off three devices aboard Voyager 1 at once and replacing them with three lower-power ones, about six weeks after doing the same on Voyager 2.

Without it, Nasa said, another instrument could have gone as early as summer 2027.