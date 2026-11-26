The US on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods, or 17% if New Delhi signs a trade deal. India is one of 14 economies the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) found to have built up "structural excess capacity" in manufacturing. The proposal is not final, and its effect on India depends on which goods it covers, and whether India signs a deal.

The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25 percent on all goods of India. (AFP File Photo) more less

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Here is what we know:

What has US proposed for India?

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The USTR has proposed tariffs of "up to 25 percent on all goods of India, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods". The rate would be 17% if India reaches an agreement on reciprocal trade with Washington "that is responsive to the determinations" in the investigation. India and the US agreed a framework for an interim deal in February, which set an 18% rate, but have not signed an agreement.

How much more would Indian exporters pay?

Most Indian goods have faced a 10% additional US tariff since July 24, imposed after a separate USTR investigation into forced labour. The new duty will not be added to it. The proposal is "net of existing Section 301 tariffs", and a senior US trade official told HT that importers will pay whichever rate is higher.

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{{^usCountry}} That means an increase of seven percentage points at 17%, or 15 points at 25%. Goods already subject to US national-security tariffs under Section 232 are excluded, including steel, aluminium, copper, cars, auto parts and heavy vehicles, so they keep their existing rates. Section 232 is a separate instrument that the Trump administration is using for commodity-specific tariffs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That means an increase of seven percentage points at 17%, or 15 points at 25%. Goods already subject to US national-security tariffs under Section 232 are excluded, including steel, aluminium, copper, cars, auto parts and heavy vehicles, so they keep their existing rates. Section 232 is a separate instrument that the Trump administration is using for commodity-specific tariffs. {{/usCountry}}

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Which exports are spared, and which are not?

The exemptions annex published with the proposal decides this. Measured against the USTR's own figures for US imports from India in 2025, it spares the two largest categories and leaves several labour-intensive ones exposed.

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HT Graphic; Made with AI

Medical devices, which the USTR named as one of India's problem sectors, are also not on the exemptions list. Neither are most engineering goods outside the Section 232 categories.

How does India compare with its rivals?

At 17%, India's rate with a deal would be lower than the rates proposed for its main Asian competitors in the sectors most exposed:

Apparel and textiles: Bangladesh and Cambodia face 18%; Vietnam faces 20% with a deal and up to 35% without one.

Shrimp and seafood: Indonesia and Thailand face 18%; Vietnam 20%.

Solar: Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand face 18%.

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Without a deal, India's 25% ceiling matches that of Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. The EU, Japan and Switzerland face 15%, including their existing most-favoured-nation duties, rising to as much as 20%. South Korea and Taiwan face 15%, with a ceiling of 25%. China faces 20% on top of tariffs imposed in 2018, and up to 40%.

Also read: India rejects US excess capacity claims, says no structural overcapacity in any sector

What does India have to do to get 17%?

The USTR says the agreement must be "responsive to the determinations" in its investigation. Those determinations name:

India's industrial plans, including Make in India and the Production Linked Incentive scheme

Labour protections

"Financial repression" through directed lending

Market access barriers

Imports and investment from China

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The USTR has invited comments on "any possible adjustment to the rate to be applied following a final agreement". The senior official said the proposed rates were meant to be "consistent with what we call agreements on reciprocal trade or certain frameworks and joint statements on reciprocal trade".

India disputes the findings. In comments to the USTR, summarised in its notice, the government said Make in India and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes aim at self-reliance and at reducing critical dependence on some countries for inputs, and "should not be viewed through the lens of creating manufacturing capacity untethered from demand".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet President Donald Trump at the G20 leaders' summit in Florida next month.

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HT Graphic; Made with AI

What next?

January 5, 2027. Written comments and requests to appear are due.

January 25, 2027. Public hearings begin at the US International Trade Commission in Washington.

After that. The USTR will consider the comments before any final action. The official said the tariffs were unlikely to take effect before January.

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The USTR is also asking for views on a mechanism that would let a set volume of textile and apparel imports into the US at a reduced rate. That would be important for Indian exporters of clothing and home textiles.

It is also asking whether countries should negotiate a plurilateral agreement on excess capacity.