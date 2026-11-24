The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is part of the Union home ministry, issued an advisory (TAU/ADV/021) last week on the safe use of WhatsApp Web. It said a logged-in WhatsApp Web session “may, under certain circumstances, be misused” to get into a person’s account. Anyone with access could read the user’s messages, send messages in their name, see their contacts and groups, and use the account for fraud or phishing.

WhatsApp Web has not been hacked, and its encryption still works. (Pexels/ Representational) more less

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I4C asked users to keep official and sensitive work off WhatsApp Web, to log out manually after every session, to use incognito mode when they have no choice but to use it, to avoid cyber cafes, hotel business centres and borrowed computers, to watch for unusual activity on their accounts, and to keep their devices updated. It did not mention a specific attack or say how many people had been affected.

Why is this coming up now?

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Cybersecurity agencies in the region have issued similar warnings this year. Two patterns recur in them: malicious files sent from accounts the recipient knows, and attacks on the computer or browser where WhatsApp is open.

On October 28, 2026, Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency (CSA) warned of malicious files spreading through compromised WhatsApp accounts, disguised as business documents and other harmless-looking attachments. Depending on the type of malware, it said, attackers could take over active WhatsApp Web sessions and send the same files to the target’s contacts. People who had opened the files later found that copies had gone out from their accounts without their knowledge.

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{{^usCountry}} In August 2026, Pakistan’s National CERT warned of a flaw in the Adobe Acrobat extension for Google Chrome (CVE-2026-48294, in versions 26.5.2.2 and earlier). A malicious website could use it to read information from an active WhatsApp Web session in the same browser, without installing malware or stealing a password. Adobe has released a fix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In August 2026, Pakistan’s National CERT warned of a flaw in the Adobe Acrobat extension for Google Chrome (CVE-2026-48294, in versions 26.5.2.2 and earlier). A malicious website could use it to read information from an active WhatsApp Web session in the same browser, without installing malware or stealing a password. Adobe has released a fix. {{/usCountry}}

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In May 2026, WhatsApp disclosed a flaw in its Windows app (CVE-2026-23863), patched earlier in the year, that let a file appear to be a document but run as a program when opened. WhatsApp said it had not seen any evidence that it had been exploited.

Also read: How does WhatsApp's new username feature work? Here's how you can chat without phone number

How can a WhatsApp Web session be misused?

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When a user scans the QR code on WhatsApp Web, the phone adds that browser to the account as a linked device. The browser stores the keys it needs to send and receive messages, and it keeps working even when the phone is switched off. End-to-end encryption stops outsiders from reading messages as they travel between devices, but a linked device is one of the devices the messages are meant for, so whoever controls it can read them.

There are three broad ways in which this can be carried out:

Someone uses a session left open: If WhatsApp Web stays logged in on an office or shared computer, anyone who uses that computer can read and send messages. This is the case most of I4C's advice is written for.

Malware on the computer takes over the session: If malicious software gets onto a computer, usually through a file the user opened, attackers can control the open WhatsApp Web session or copy the stored session data and use it from another machine.

The user is tricked into linking the attacker’s device: Scammers ask people to scan a QR code or type in a pairing code, often presented as a paid task, a reward or a security check. Doing so adds the attacker’s browser to the account. The user’s computer is not involved, so logging out of WhatsApp Web there does not undo it.

Often overstated

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WhatsApp Web has not been hacked, and its encryption still works. The risks above depend on the computer, the browser, or something the user was persuaded to do.

A WhatsApp Web session also stays active after a tab or browser is closed, until the user logs out in the browser or removes the device from the phone. Once it is logged out, WhatsApp does not accept the device, so session data copied from it stops working.

Incognito mode helps on a shared computer, because the browser deletes the session data when the window is closed. But there is no protection on a computer that already has malware on it, because the malware can reach the session while it is open.

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The risk also varies with the computer. A personal laptop that only its owner uses, with updated software and no unknown programs, is far less exposed than a shared office machine or a cybercafe terminal.

The government has separately been pushing for SIM binding, under which a messaging account works only on a phone that holds its SIM and linked web sessions are logged out at fixed intervals.

SIM binding would make it harder to operate Indian accounts from abroad once the SIM has been taken out, which is one way fraudsters use accounts registered to other people. It would do much less against the three routes described above, because malware can misuse a live session within hours and pairing scams are carried out on the victim's own phone, with the SIM inside it. As a permanent rule, it would also impose costs on people who switch to local SIMs when they travel and on those who use WhatsApp on a tablet or a second phone.

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Also read: Thane police chief’s WhatsApp hacked, obscene videos appear on status

What users can do

Check linked devices regularly. In the WhatsApp app, Linked devices (under Settings on iPhone, and the three-dot menu on Android) lists every browser and computer connected to the account. Log out of any you do not recognise. Singapore’s CSA recommends this check.

Log out after use on any computer that other people can reach, and do not use WhatsApp Web on public computers.

Do not open unexpected files, even from known contacts, and be especially wary of .exe, .zip and .iso files. If a file is unexpected, call the sender to confirm they sent it.

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Never scan a WhatsApp QR code or enter a pairing code because someone asked you to. Link a device only when you have started the process yourself on a computer in front of you.

Set up two-step verification (Settings, then Account). It will not stop someone who has taken over a web session, but it makes it harder for an attacker to move the account to a new phone.

Keep the operating system, browser, browser extensions and WhatsApp updated, and remove extensions you do not use.

If you think the account has been compromised, log out of all linked devices from the phone, disconnect the computer from the internet and scan it with antivirus software, and warn contacts not to open files sent from your account. Report it to the national cybercrime helpline, 1930, or at cybercrime.gov.in.

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