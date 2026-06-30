How does WhatsApp's new username feature work? Here's how you can chat without phone number

WhatsApp users will soon have a new way to connect without revealing their phone numbers. Ahead of a broader update planned for later this year, the messaging platform has started rolling out username reservations, allowing people to claim a unique handle before the feature becomes widely available.

The move marks one of WhatsApp's biggest privacy-focused changes. (Pixabay)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The move marks one of WhatsApp's biggest privacy-focused changes, giving users the option to start conversations using a username instead of sharing their mobile number. The company announced the feature in an official blog post on Monday, saying the rollout will happen gradually over the coming months, according to a WhatsApp

Users can reserve usernames

WhatsApp has begun allowing users to reserve a username in advance so they have a better chance of securing the handle they want. The company said this early reservation process is necessary because the platform now has more than three billion users worldwide.

Also read | WhatsApp to let users reserve usernames ahead of feature rollout; phone numbers can stay private

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The feature is optional and will eventually let users replace their phone number with a username when messaging someone for the first time, provided the option is enabled. How to reserve a WhatsApp username {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The feature is optional and will eventually let users replace their phone number with a username when messaging someone for the first time, provided the option is enabled. How to reserve a WhatsApp username {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to WhatsApp, users can check whether the feature is available by updating the app to its latest version and going to Settings > Account > Username. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to WhatsApp, users can check whether the feature is available by updating the app to its latest version and going to Settings > Account > Username. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The company said users will receive an in-app notification once the feature becomes available in their country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company said users will receive an in-app notification once the feature becomes available in their country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If a preferred username has already been taken, WhatsApp will provide a built-in username generator that suggests alternative unique handles. Focus on privacy and reducing unwanted messages {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If a preferred username has already been taken, WhatsApp will provide a built-in username generator that suggests alternative unique handles. Focus on privacy and reducing unwanted messages {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Unlike many social media platforms, WhatsApp said it will not introduce a searchable username directory. Instead, people will only be able to contact someone if they already know the exact username.

The company said this approach is designed to reduce spam and unsolicited messages while giving users greater control over who can reach them.

Also read | WhatsApp gets Indian boss: Meta picks Cred founder Kunal Shah, pumps $900 million into his company too

WhatsApp is also introducing an optional username key, which users can share separately for an additional layer of protection. According to the company, this extra verification will help users decide who can initiate conversations using their username.

Feature also aims to help creators and businesses

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new system is also intended to benefit creators, businesses and organisations that already have an established online identity.

WhatsApp said eligible users will be able to reserve the same username they use on Instagram or Facebook, making it easier to maintain consistent branding across Meta's platforms.

WhatsApp clarified that usernames are entirely optional. Users who prefer sharing their phone numbers can continue using the app as they do now.

The company also said there will be no public directory or recommendation system, ensuring usernames remain private unless users choose to share them.

The rollout has already begun in phases, and availability will expand over the coming months. Users will receive an in-app notification once the feature reaches their region.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON