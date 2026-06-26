WhatsApp’s new Indian CEO gives eerie warning on AI: ‘College graduates will have bigger struggles’

Newly-appointed WhatsApp global CEO and CRED founder Kunal Shah had recently raised concerns about how the rise of AI will affect the Indian job market. Speaking at the Groww India Investor Festival in May 2026, Shah said that AI may hit the kind of jobs that were typically outsourced to India before it hits higher-complexity roles. Kunal Shah spoke about AI's impact on Indian jobs at the Groww India Investor Festival in May 2026

He also spoke about vanishing junior or entry-level roles, thanks to the adoption of AI.

‘College graduates will struggle’ Shah emphasized that people are failing to think about the "second-order" economic consequences of AI adoption.

“A lot of the jobs that were outsourced to India are actually significantly more likely to get impacted versus the jobs that were not outsourced to India,” he said.

The complex jobs that remained in western countries are harder to replace, Shah said. Conversely, the basic, task-oriented jobs that were historically outsourced to India are the most vulnerable to being automated by AI tools.

Kunal Shah gave the example of journalism, where work that was earlier assigned to juniors can now be done by AI tools.

“In journalism, things that you would assign a junior person to do now can be done through a ChatGPT or an OpenAI or any of the tools. And therefore the gap is getting wider,” he said.

(Also read: Who is Kunal Shah? CRED founder appointed as WhatsApp's new global head)

The new global CEO of WhatsApp predicted that college graduates will face an uphill battle, wondering how many years they must study just to remain qualified for a job when basic task-execution is handled by machines.

“So, for example, to be eligible for a job, college graduates are going to have even bigger struggle than they did before, and you'll wonder that how many years you have to keep studying to keep being eligible for a job because now there are these tools that can do things that are basic task-oriented,” he noted.

The entry-level trap Asked how a young graduate could save themself from the entry-level trap, Shah warned that in the AI era, individuals are on their own. Success requires high personal agency,and utilizing AI tools, he advised.

“We are talking about this today in May 2026 when AI is evolving exponentially every month. So, by the time we talk about this in a year's time from now, the issue may get even more stark,” he warned.

“We have gotten addicted to somebody else solving this for us. That government will come and solve this for us or my company will come and solve this for us or my parents will come solve this for us, right?

“The point is that we are in a time where everybody is on their own and they need to operate with very high agency, solve for themselves, become very, very good at things because now, the time you need to become good at something has completely shrunk through all of these tools,” said the founder of CRED.

(Also read: Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp: A look at 9 Indian-origin CEOs of global firms)