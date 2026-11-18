Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday cast his country as a defender of open trade. Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, hours before US President Donald Trump landed in China, he pledged to stand up to protectionism and unilateralism. “We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains,” Xi told business executives, according to news agency reports.

China's President Xi Jinping walks toward Air Force One past people gathered to welcome Donald Trump as the US President arrives in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. (AP Photo)

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That pitch runs into a problem that Nobel laureate economist Joseph E Stiglitz laid out at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on November 14: China's trade surplus has grown too large for the rest of the world to absorb.

What Stiglitz said

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China grew on “a manufacturing, export-led model”, Stiglitz told Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive director of Artha Global, at the summit. While China was small, that suited everyone. Cheap Chinese goods held down US inflation. "It wasn't Greenspan, it was China that kept our prices down," he said, referring to former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan.

China has since grown so large that the arithmetic has changed. Its "trade surplus last year was over a trillion dollars. The other countries of the world will not accept that level of trade surplus," Stiglitz said. "So I worry about the stability of the global economic system where this one country has such a surplus that, I think, it's not sustainable."

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{{^usCountry}} He said he had given Beijing the same advice for 25 years: “You have to change your economic model. You have to generate more domestic demand, not just consumption goods, but also you need to have better health, better education, more livable cities.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he had given Beijing the same advice for 25 years: “You have to change your economic model. You have to generate more domestic demand, not just consumption goods, but also you need to have better health, better education, more livable cities.” {{/usCountry}}

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China, he said, had found it “very difficult to adapt”.

Also read: US finding it hard to accept China’s economic lead: Economist Joseph E. Stiglitz

What Xi offered

Xi's speech did not signal that shift. He said China would keep investing in its industrial base and in new technologies that would also benefit other countries, while lowering tariffs and opening its markets further.

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Beijing argues that its growth model suits an economy still catching up with the world's richest. Washington, Brussels and others say its annual surpluses of more than $1 trillion come from policies that favour manufacturers over consumers, threaten jobs elsewhere and give China leverage through its hold on supply chains.

Why tariffs are no answer either

Stiglitz was just as critical of Washington's response. “Trump comes in like a bully, and the rest of the world runs away, and he beats up on them one by one,” he said at the summit. The tariffs, he said, had not brought factory work back: "Manufacturing jobs are actually down in the United States."

The rivalry has sharpened since. Washington has announced further limits on China's access to advanced AI chips, and Beijing has pledged to retaliate, straining a fragile trade truce.

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Nobel laureate and economist Joseph Stiglitz at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, 2026, in New Delhi.

The middle-power question

Xi, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were set to meet on Thursday on the sidelines of APEC. The meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the great powers carved out spheres of influence, and has unnerved some European and Asian capitals that fear their interests will be ignored.

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Stiglitz's answer to that fear was for middle powers to act together. “If the countries got together and said, 'We won't let one country bully us. We'll get together. And if any country tries to bully one of us, we'll all stick together and bully back,' that would have been a different world,” he said.

Europe, with an economy larger than the US's in trade terms, "should have won" its bargaining with Washington, he said, but it was fractured.

Also read: AI bubble will break; India should be worried: Stiglitz at HT Leadership Summit

What it means for India

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Stiglitz told the summit that the post-war idea of a world where borders mattered less "was a fantasy".

“We are now in a world where borders do matter,” he said, adding that national economic sovereignty would be "a defining feature" of the years ahead.

India, he said, has a cushion that China has struggled to build: “Now, the big advantage that India has is it has a huge domestic market, if you manage it well.” If India keeps income inequality in check, he said, there is "enough domestic demand and enough room to grow".

When Xi, Trump and Putin meet on Thursday, trade, AI and the wars in Ukraine and Iran are expected to be on the table.