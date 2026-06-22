Delhi’s hotter nights as a public health challenge

Delhi has seen extreme summer temperatures before. Heatwaves have plagued the capital for a long time, putting public services, infrastructure and citizens to the test. The intensity and endurance of the heat, especially after dark, is changing. In recent years, many areas of the city have experienced warm evenings that are far warmer than they used to be, cancelling out the cooling that residents grew used to after a hot day.

A woman covers her face while walking along a road amid dusty winds and scorching heat during a heatwave. (PTI)

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This is called the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect , and it is a bigger and more pressing problem. The climate crisis and rising urbanisation are making Delhi hotter, more energy-intensive and potentially more vulnerable to public health disasters. The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) describes UHI effect as the phenomenon where buildings, roads and other infrastructure absorb and retain heat, making urban areas significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas. During the day, glass, asphalt and concrete surfaces absorb a lot of solar energy. This heat is gradually released to the atmosphere at night, keeping temperatures high well after sunset. So, for a metropolitan area of over 30 million people the consequences are substantial. Heat is no longer just a seasonal nuisance. This is a new problem that affects energy demand, productivity, urban planning and public health.

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{{^usCountry}} There are many causes of the UHI effect and Delhi has many of them simultaneously. Of the most significant losses of green space in crowded cities. Trees provide shade and also lower surface temperatures and cool the air through evapotranspiration. Green corridors, urban woods and parks can significantly lower local temperatures. However, in the course of rapid urbanisation, the natural cooling systems have often been sacrificed. Delhi still has a lot of green area as compared to many other Indian cities but the vegetation is unevenly distributed. Some neighborhoods have a lot of trees to shade them from direct sunlight, others don’t. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are many causes of the UHI effect and Delhi has many of them simultaneously. Of the most significant losses of green space in crowded cities. Trees provide shade and also lower surface temperatures and cool the air through evapotranspiration. Green corridors, urban woods and parks can significantly lower local temperatures. However, in the course of rapid urbanisation, the natural cooling systems have often been sacrificed. Delhi still has a lot of green area as compared to many other Indian cities but the vegetation is unevenly distributed. Some neighborhoods have a lot of trees to shade them from direct sunlight, others don’t. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The physical construction of the city also plays a big part. High density development, increasing road networks and large paved surfaces increase heat absorption. In cities, buildings close together can block the flow of the air, reducing the flow of cool air and trapping heat. This means that temperatures often remain high after the sun goes down. Another key element is human-generated waste heat. Millions of cars ply Delhi’s highways every day. The industrial clusters in the National Capital Region also contribute to the thermal emissions. Air conditioners are critical for safety and comfort in extreme heat, but they also blow heat into the surrounding air, making cities even hotter. As cooling demand increases, there is a feedback loop where higher temperatures mean more energy use, which in turn generates more heat. The trends in temperature show increasing the influence of the combination. The land surface temperature has been observed to be steadily increasing in many parts of Delhi over the last ten years. The continued presence of heatwaves and the rise in extremely hot days are evidence that urban warming is becoming a structural problem, instead of being a sporadic weather event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The physical construction of the city also plays a big part. High density development, increasing road networks and large paved surfaces increase heat absorption. In cities, buildings close together can block the flow of the air, reducing the flow of cool air and trapping heat. This means that temperatures often remain high after the sun goes down. Another key element is human-generated waste heat. Millions of cars ply Delhi’s highways every day. The industrial clusters in the National Capital Region also contribute to the thermal emissions. Air conditioners are critical for safety and comfort in extreme heat, but they also blow heat into the surrounding air, making cities even hotter. As cooling demand increases, there is a feedback loop where higher temperatures mean more energy use, which in turn generates more heat. The trends in temperature show increasing the influence of the combination. The land surface temperature has been observed to be steadily increasing in many parts of Delhi over the last ten years. The continued presence of heatwaves and the rise in extremely hot days are evidence that urban warming is becoming a structural problem, instead of being a sporadic weather event. {{/usCountry}}

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When people talk about heatwaves, one thing they talk about a lot is the temperature during the day. But night-time heating could be just as important. Cooler nights help human bodies recover from the heat of the day. When temperatures are high after sunset, the physiological stress brought on by intense heat lasts longer. That could make dehydration, cardiovascular stress, sleep disturbance and heat-related illnesses all more likely.

Vulnerable populations are hit especially hard. Individuals with prior medical conditions, young children, workers who work outdoors, and the elderly are often less resilient to extended exposure to heat. Many low-income families also face inadequate home insulation, cramped living quarters, and limited access to air-conditioning. Not only are these groups uncomfortable on a hot night. It can turn into a big health risk. Greater night-time temperatures have been linked with higher death rates during heatwaves, international study finds. The absence of recovery time between hot days can increase physical stress and put additional pressure on healthcare systems. Even small increases in heat-related health problems can have a big effect on a huge number of people in a city as densely populated as Delhi.

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The UHI effect has more to it than you might think. It is interacting with broader climatic changes that are altering South Asia's patterns of rainfall and temperature. Long before now, climate experts have warned that heatwaves in the region are getting more frequent, longer and hotter. With global temperatures rising, the probability of extreme heat events also rises, and shifts in atmospheric circulation can influence the duration and intensity of heatwaves.

Another layer of complexity may come from climate variability, for example through phenomena such as El Niño. These phenomena can impact the behaviour of the monsoon, extend dry spells and reduce rainfall in some areas. In an urban setting that is already prone to heat retention, a reduction in rainfall could lead to increased durations of thermal stress in cities. That means dangers are coming together. Climate change is raising baseline temperatures; urban growth patterns are adding to local heat retention. Together they make life increasingly difficult for the locals.

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Indian governments have started formulating heat action plans to reduce heat-related deaths and improve preparedness in the face of these challenges. Delhi has a number of heat management strategies including public awareness campaigns, emergency response plans and relief assistance during severe weather events. These initiatives are critical and have the potential to reduce current hazards.

But adaptation cannot be only an emergency response. Vulnerable people need relief during periods of high heat, and cities need easy access to cooling centers. There should be more public drinking water infrastructure in markets, transportation hubs and other high traffic areas. Outdoor workers need better workplace protections, such as regular rest periods during the hottest parts of the day, access to shade and hydration. The ability of health care systems to identify and manage heat-related illness also needs to be strengthened. Heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke should be viewed as routine public health hazards, not as anomalies. The critical issue is that local governments lack better systems to track the effects of heat. Better data collection may help policymakers identify neighbourhoods at risk and better target interventions.

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Emergency actions save lives during particular heat waves, but urban design choices will determine long-term resilience. Cool roofing is one of the most promising treatments. Reflective roofing materials can lower indoor temperatures and energy consumption significantly. Widely deployed, there can be significant cooling benefits at the city scale, because rooftops are a large fraction of the urban surface area.

Another key goal is to increase the amount of green space in our cities. Trees, parks and green spaces support biodiversity, air quality and general urban livability, as well as improving thermal comfort. It is important to preserve existing green areas as well as to create new ones. Water bodies can also play a great role in cooling cities. Lakes, ponds and wetlands also help the ecosystem by controlling the local temperature as well as cutting down on heat. Over time many urban water bodies in the NCR have been encroached or degraded. Restoring them could be a key part of strategies for climate adaptation. We also need to change building codes. Future urban development should incorporate climate-sensitive design ideas such as improved ventilation, shading systems and materials that reduce heat absorption. Population growth is not the only factor to consider when building infrastructure; rising temperatures must also be taken into account.

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Citizens can build heat resilience through actionable steps like limiting direct heat exposure, improving home ventilation and supporting neighborhood green projects. Community groups, schools and resident welfare associations all can play a critical role in raising awareness and implementing actions at the neighbourhood level. However, the scale of the problem will require individual actions. Urban heat is really a systems problem that needs coordinated responses from communities, public health agencies, planners and governments.

As urbanisation and the climate crisis continue to alter the environment, Delhi’s warmer nights offer a glimpse into what many cities may face in the future. The only challenge was toughing it out in warmer weather. It’s about keeping cities safe, healthy and livable in a warming world. The future consequences of heatwaves depend on the decisions we make now about urban design, environmental protection, and climate adaptation: they will either be tolerable or more severe threats to public health and economic resilience.

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(The views exchanged are personal)

This article is authored by Anusreeta Dutta, columnist and climate researcher and Dilip Pandey, co-in-charge, Aam Aadmi Party, Uttar Pradesh.

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