To build climate-resilient cities, India must adopt the innovations it already has

As India marks its 9th India International Water Week 2026 from Sept 22 to 26, cities face a strange paradox. Across the country, entrepreneurs are building technologies that can help cities conserve water, manage waste, monitor ageing infrastructure and recover value from discarded materials. Municipal corporations, under growing population and mounting climate pressures, are on a perpetual lookout for better ways to deliver these same services. Yet few of these innovations move beyond the pilot stage.

Water (For Representation)

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Many municipal officials are willing to engage with innovation. What they lack is a reliable pathway through which they can identify appropriate solutions, test them under real operating conditions and adopt those that work. The problem, therefore, is not a shortage of pilots. It is that most pilots are not designed with eventual adoption in mind.

Fixing this begins with demand, not technology. Too many programmes start with a promising solution and then look for a city willing to host it. That may produce an interesting demonstration, but rarely a solution to a municipal priority. Even within waste management, needs differ: one municipality wants better collection, another needs traceability across its recycling chain, a third wants decentralised waste-to-value facilities closer to source. Each is a different problem requiring a different solution.

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{{^usCountry}} Municipal corporations such as Thane and Mira-Bhayandar demonstrate the value of public institutions that remain open to examining how innovation can improve services. In Thane, an enterprise like Recyclink is working with the municipal corporation to digitise waste management across one lakh households, building traceability and accountability into the recycling chain. This does not mean a municipality must accept every new technology presented to them. It means clearly articulating problems, examining possible solutions and involving the officials who understand the city’s operational realities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal corporations such as Thane and Mira-Bhayandar demonstrate the value of public institutions that remain open to examining how innovation can improve services. In Thane, an enterprise like Recyclink is working with the municipal corporation to digitise waste management across one lakh households, building traceability and accountability into the recycling chain. This does not mean a municipality must accept every new technology presented to them. It means clearly articulating problems, examining possible solutions and involving the officials who understand the city’s operational realities. {{/usCountry}}

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No municipality can be expected to procure an unfamiliar solution without proof that it works locally. A relatively small lighthouse pilot, with a clear baseline, measurable outcomes and independent evaluation, is worth far more than a large but vague one.

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That evidence is only built with municipalities as partners, not as sites where technology is merely installed. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board is an instructive example. Its officials have helped young enterprises navigate a complex public water system and created the conditions for innovations to be tested meaningfully. Senior leadership may open the door, but adoption depends on the engineers, field teams and administrators who will run and budget for the solution long after the pilot ends.

Which is why a pilot must begin with a question about what follows its success. Will the solution enter a municipal programme? Can it qualify for procurement? Is there a budget to continue it? Without that pathway, even a successful pilot ends when its grant does. Finance is often the final barrier. Government contracts carry long payment cycles, and young enterprises cannot always access the working capital to survive them. Banks, supported by risk-sharing and blended finance, can bridge that gap and help enterprises deliver public contracts.

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India’s water and climate challenges will be met when municipal demand, entrepreneurial capability, scientific evidence and patient finance connect into a single pathway. Progressive municipalities have shown that the willingness already exists. The task now is to build the repeatable pathways through which promising solutions can earn institutional trust and become part of how India’s cities are run.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rini Dutta, chief growth officer, Villgro Innovations Foundation.