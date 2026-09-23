Can life skills become India's next economic infrastructure?

India's greatest economic advantage today is its young population. As one of the world's youngest major economies, we have a rare opportunity to turn that demographic dividend into lasting economic growth.

Indian Economy (Representative Image)

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But opportunity alone doesn't create outcomes. One in four Indians aged 15 to 29 is neither in employment, education, nor training (NEET) according to Periodic Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2025. That statistic isn't just about unemployment. It's about the growing distance between education and opportunity.

We often frame this as a skills challenge. I think it's more accurately a transition challenge. Millions of young people are leaving classrooms with qualifications, yet too many still struggle to take the next step into meaningful work. Bridging that gap may be one of India's most important economic priorities.

One of the biggest misconceptions about employability is that it begins with a degree. It begins much earlier. The confidence to ask a question. The ability to communicate clearly. To solve problems, work with others, and adapt when things don't go as planned. These are life skills, and they quietly shape careers long before someone writes their first CV.

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{{^usCountry}} Many young people develop these capabilities through everyday experiences—conversations at home, mentors who guide them, internships that build confidence, or opportunities to speak up. For a first-generation learner, those moments are often limited. And our education system rarely teaches these skills explicitly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many young people develop these capabilities through everyday experiences—conversations at home, mentors who guide them, internships that build confidence, or opportunities to speak up. For a first-generation learner, those moments are often limited. And our education system rarely teaches these skills explicitly. {{/usCountry}}

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The consequences become visible when young people enter the workforce. Computer science graduates have an employability rate of 80%, while ITI graduates stand at 46% and polytechnic graduates at 33% (India Skills Report 2026). These pathways are designed to power India's manufacturing and industrial growth, yet too many young people struggle to make the transition from qualification to career. The certificate may open the door. Life skills are what help them walk through it.

The employability conversation in India often ends when a young person gets a job. For employers, that is where the real test begins. According to EY Future of Pay Report 2026, nearly three-quarters of employee exits are voluntary, with the highest attrition occurring between 12 and 24 months, just as employees begin contributing meaningfully.

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What is striking is that the reasons people leave are rarely technical. Exit trends across industries repeatedly point to challenges such as poor communication, difficulty adapting to new teams, and struggling with feedback or setbacks. These are life skills challenges.

The ability to communicate, collaborate, adapt, and navigate uncertainty does more than help someone get hired. It helps them stay, grow, and create value. In that sense, life skills are not just employability skills. They are retention skills.

As AI and automation reshape the workplace, technical knowledge will remain essential, but it will no longer be the only differentiator. The most valuable capabilities will be the ones technology cannot easily replicate judgement, collaboration, adaptability, ethical decision-making, and the ability to keep learning.

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This matters even more for young people from underserved communities, who often have less access to AI tools, digital infrastructure, and professional networks. Life skills become the bridge that helps them translate opportunity into sustained participation in the economy.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 identifies analytical thinking, resilience, leadership, creative thinking, motivation, and lifelong learning among the fastest-growing skills for the next five years. These are not skills that can be mastered through technical training alone. They are built through repeated opportunities to communicate, collaborate, solve problems, and adapt to change. As AI takes over more routine tasks, human intelligence will increasingly determine who progresses, who leads, and who remains relevant in the workforce.

If India's ambition is to become the world's skilled talent hub, life skills can no longer sit on the margins of education. They need to be woven into classrooms, strengthened through skilling programmes, reinforced during the first years of employment, and measured alongside placement outcomes. Employers, educators, governments, and civil society each have a role to play in making that happen.

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India has already built much of the infrastructure that creates opportunity. The next phase of growth depends on building the human infrastructure that enables every young person to seize it.

Because the real measure of future readiness is not how many young people earn a qualification. It is how many can convert that qualification into a career, sustain it, and continue growing throughout their lives.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO, Magic Bus India Foundation.