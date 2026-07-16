From CSR compliance to nation-building

As India pursues the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, corporate social responsibility (CSR) is being viewed through a different lens. More than a decade after CSR spending became mandatory under the Companies Act 2013, the debate has shifted; the question is not whether companies should contribute to social development but whether those contributions are producing measurable and lasting impact. As India seeks to become a developed economy by the year 2047, the quality of corporate participation in social development will matter as much as the scale of corporate investments. CSR (Lanfest)

This calls for a broader rethinking of how businesses define their role in society. CSR is no longer viewed solely as a statutory obligation; increasingly, it is becoming part of long-term corporate strategy. Capital alone does not suffice. Innovation, managerial capability, technology, and sustained institutional commitment are now equally important. When these capabilities are directed towards public challenges, CSR becomes an investment in both social and economic resilience rather than simply a corporate expenditure.

If CSR is to become a meaningful driver of development, it has to function within a broader ecosystem of public institutions, civil society, and local communities. Nation building cannot be achieved by government alone. Public policy provides direction, but implementation often depends on the collaboration between businesses, community organizations, and public institutions. Ultimately, the success of these partnerships should only be judged by the outcomes they deliver.

Now, that raises a more fundamental question: How should success be measured? It cannot be assessed only by the amount spent on the number of projects undertaken. Building schools, conducting health camps, or supporting programs are valuable only if they lead to measurable improvements in learning outcomes, health care access, livelihood opportunities, or community-level well-being. The focus must shift from reporting expenditures to evaluating long-term impact.

Delivering such outcomes depends on effective implementation. Community-based organisations and implementation agencies bring local knowledge that improves program design, execution, and sustainability. Their understanding of local realities helps ensure that CSR initiatives respond to community priorities rather than relying on distant assumptions. Technology is also reshaping how CSR is planned and evaluated. Digital platforms have now strengthened their transparency, monitoring, and impact assessment, thus making it easier to track processes and improve overall accountability. Better data now enables organisations to allocate resources more effectively and identify approaches that can be replicated across communities.

The sectors receiving CSR investment are equally important. Environmental sustainability must remain central to corporate strategy. Climate resilience, water conservation, renewable energy, biodiversity protection, and responsible resource management are no longer issues confined to environmental policy. They are directly linked to economic stability, livelihoods, and the resilience of communities.

An equally significant move is taking place in the philosophy of CSR itself. The focus is moving from charitable assistance to community empowerment. Sustainable development is built by expanding capabilities, not dependency. Investments in education, skill development, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, women's empowerment, and livelihood generation enable individuals to participate more fully and independently in economic growth.

As India’s economy expands, corporate India has an opportunity to complement public policy through long-term, accountable social investment. Greater emphasis on collaboration, innovation, transparency, and measurable outcomes can strengthen both the effectiveness and credibility of CSR.

The future of CSR will depend less on the scale of expenditure than on the quality of execution and the durability of outcomes. Ultimately, the success of CSR will not be measured by what the companies spend but by what society gains.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & founder, Aahwahan Foundation.