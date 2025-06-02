How e-commerce is powering local brands for local consumers

India’s e-commerce sector is expanding at an unprecedented pace. Valued at $38.5 billion in 2017, the market is expected to grow beyond $200 billion by 2026. More than 350 million Indians are forecasted to shop online by 2025, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities now accounting for a significant share of that demand. At the centre of this transformation are MSMEs, which currently contribute close to 70% of India’s e-commerce sales. E-commerce(Representational Image/Pixabay)

As digital platforms deepen their reach, small and medium enterprises are building competitive businesses using tools, insights, and infrastructure previously accessible only to larger players.

E-commerce platforms now offer real-time analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered recommendations that are helping MSMEs shape their product strategy, inventory planning, and customer engagement. Sellers are using dashboards to monitor search behaviour, conversion rates, and pricing sensitivity at granular levels.

Recent reports show that 94% of tech-enabled MSMEs credit AI for improved business outcomes. Among these, 68% apply AI in product development and 48% use it in marketing. These tools are changing how MSMEs approach risk, growth, and innovation.

Many MSMEs are building operations around regional preferences. Data around seasonality, climate, purchasing power, and language influences what products are developed and how they are presented. This shift is particularly evident in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand patterns are distinct from metro centres.

Platform tools help sellers localise content, packaging, assortment, and fulfilment models. For example, regional food brands have fine-tuned flavour profiles and price points based on hyperlocal consumer data. Sellers in apparel and electronics are also tailoring their assortments based on regional festivals and climate variations.

Digital twin technology is enabling MSMEs to model and simulate production workflows before making physical changes. These virtual environments support better planning and resource allocation.

In India, the adoption of digital twins has doubled post-pandemic. MSMEs using these systems are improving operational precision, reducing waste, and identifying capacity bottlenecks in advance. As IoT and cloud-based platforms become more affordable, digital manufacturing models are becoming mainstream, even outside industrial zones.

UPI transaction volumes reached over 13,000 crore with a CAGR of 50% since 2021. This payment infrastructure has been instrumental in helping MSMEs connect with new customer bases. E-commerce platforms complement this with tools for seller onboarding, catalogue optimisation, and logistics coordination.

Sellers from cities like Gorakhpur and Bhubaneswar are now accessing national demand through seamless digital integration. What begins as a local listing can scale through algorithmic recommendations, platform-led promotions, and consistent customer feedback loops.

Consumer expectations in India are shifting rapidly. Increased access to smartphones, social media, and digital payments has made shoppers more informed and selective. MSMEs are responding with product development cycles that are faster, more experimental, and grounded in real-time consumer feedback. E-commerce reviews, return data, and keyword search trends are informing everything from new product launches to after-sales service.

Sellers are integrating WhatsApp-based customer service, vernacular video explainers, and AR product previews to deepen engagement. This behaviour-first approach is also enabling rapid pivots—if a certain SKU underperforms in one region, it can be pulled, reworked, or repositioned within weeks. MSMEs that align quickly with consumer behaviour are seeing higher repeat purchases, lower return rates, and stronger brand equity. Digital commerce is now becoming the primary test bed for innovation across sectors.

More than 800 Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands now operate in India, collectively valued at over $80 billion. These brands are designing products specifically for Indian consumers—tailored to linguistic, climatic, cultural, and budgetary needs.

In categories like personal care, electronics, and home décor, MSMEs are introducing India-first innovations. Brands are incorporating Ayurvedic ingredients, adjusting apparel sizing by region, and using packaging optimised for Indian retail shelves. Consumer adoption is growing rapidly due to the direct alignment between product design and day-to-day relevance.

MSMEs are using e-commerce platforms not only for distribution, but also for strategic growth. Participation in government-led digital ecosystems like Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) now includes over 80% MSME sellers, who account for nearly 50% of all fulfilled orders.

E-commerce is expanding MSMEs' access to insights, infrastructure, and national-level reach. As more sellers adopt AI, invest in localized product strategy, and digitise their backend processes, they are moving toward sustainable and scalable models of growth.

The next generation of Indian brands is being shaped by technology, but grounded in regional awareness. MSMEs are meeting this opportunity with speed, creativity, and data-backed decisions, strengthening India’s economic fabric and delivering products built for real-world relevance.

This article is authored by Sakait Chaudhary, business head, marketplace, Flipkart.