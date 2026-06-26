How risk capital has democratised entrepreneurship for women founders

Entrepreneurship has never suffered from a shortage of ideas. What it has often lacked is equal access to the capital needed to transform those ideas into viable businesses. Traditional finance favoured those with collateral, established networks and lengthy credit histories. Many aspiring entrepreneurs - particularly women, first-generation founders and those operating outside traditional business circles found themselves excluded before they had even begun.

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This is why the rise of risk capital represents one of the most significant shifts in the modern entrepreneurial landscape. By investing in potential rather than collateral, risk capital has challenged long-standing assumptions about who is considered investable. It has enabled founders to secure growth funding based on the strength of their vision, market opportunity and execution capability, rather than the assets they already possess.

For women entrepreneurs, this shift has been particularly consequential. The expansion of venture capital, alternative financing models and technology-enabled financial platforms is helping democratise entrepreneurship itself.

The growing participation of women in entrepreneurship is being driven by a broader structural transformation that is expanding both access and opportunity. Improved educational outcomes, stronger ecosystem support and targeted interventions from both the public and private sectors have created a more enabling environment for women founders.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, women are becoming increasingly active participants in the financial system. The number of women seeking credit has grown at a CAGR of 22% since 2019, with nearly 60% of borrowers coming from semi-urban and rural India, evidence that financial inclusion is deepening far beyond metropolitan centres. A 42% increase in women monitoring their credit profiles reflects rising financial awareness, while a four-fold growth in business loan accounts opened by women underscores growing entrepreneurial aspirations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, women are becoming increasingly active participants in the financial system. The number of women seeking credit has grown at a CAGR of 22% since 2019, with nearly 60% of borrowers coming from semi-urban and rural India, evidence that financial inclusion is deepening far beyond metropolitan centres. A 42% increase in women monitoring their credit profiles reflects rising financial awareness, while a four-fold growth in business loan accounts opened by women underscores growing entrepreneurial aspirations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taken together, these shifts are laying the foundation for a much larger economic transformation. These trends point to a larger economic opportunity. Women entrepreneurs remain one of the most underutilised growth engines in the economy, with the potential to create an estimated 150–170 million jobs while significantly increasing female labour force participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taken together, these shifts are laying the foundation for a much larger economic transformation. These trends point to a larger economic opportunity. Women entrepreneurs remain one of the most underutilised growth engines in the economy, with the potential to create an estimated 150–170 million jobs while significantly increasing female labour force participation. {{/usCountry}}

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Public policy has played a critical role in widening access to entrepreneurship. Initiatives promoting inclusivity such as the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana and Startup India have strengthened the pipeline of women-led ventures across the country.

Today, 73,151 startups with at least one woman director have been recognised under the Startup India initiative, representing nearly half of all recognised startups. Dedicated funding mechanisms are further strengthening this momentum, with ₹3,107 crore invested in 149 women-led startups through Alternative Investment Funds, while the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme has supported 1,278 women-led ventures with more than ₹227 crore in funding.

Yet the most profound shift may be taking place at the level of wealth ownership itself. Globally, an estimated $83 trillion is expected to change hands across generations, positioning women to control an unprecedented share of financial wealth. Women’s investable assets have grown from $20.1 trillion to $34.3 trillion in the last five years and are projected to reach $46.3 trillion by 2030 - nearly 40% of global wealth.

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Driven by inheritance, entrepreneurship and evolving social norms, this transition is reshaping how capital is allocated. As more women move from being recipients of capital to owners and allocators of capital, they gain greater influence over which ideas, businesses and innovations receive funding.

It is crucial to acknowledge that diversity is not just a representation metric, but a performance metric. Research shows that startups founded by diverse teams generate approximately 10% higher revenue than their male-led counterparts and can deliver up to 20% higher net internal rates of return (IRR) for investors. They also achieve around 35% higher returns on investment and are significantly more successful in entering new markets.

Across emerging and middle-income economies, gender parity in entrepreneurship continues to advance, with nearly 40% of such markets either achieving or approaching parity in new business creation. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, women have reported a 79% increase in perceived business opportunities and a 27% rise in entrepreneurial skills. Women now lead one in three high-growth ventures and nearly two in five export-oriented startups globally.

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It is no surprise that women-led companies are becoming a growing presence across venture portfolios. The most forward-looking investors understand that gender-lens investing is a means of widening the aperture through which opportunity is identified and value is created.

For decades, women entrepreneurs were often assessed through the lens of what they lacked—collateral, networks, track records or institutional access. Today, a growing ecosystem of venture capital, fintech innovation, alternative credit models and consumer-led growth is shifting the focus towards what founders can build. By anchoring itself on potential, performance and market opportunity rather than inherited advantage, risk capital has scripted a story of economic democratisation for women.

The significance of this shift extends beyond entrepreneurship. It is helping move women from the margins of economic participation to the centre of economic decision-making. The next phase of progress will depend on expanding these pathways at scale. More women-led funds, more inclusive investment frameworks and more innovative financing solutions can help ensure that entrepreneurial opportunity is accessible to a far broader pool of talent irrespective of gender.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner, Rukam Capital.

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