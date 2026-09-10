India’s pension ecosystem is growing up

What does it really mean to be ready for retirement? Is it enough to have a pension account and contribute to it periodically? Or should readiness be measured by a more demanding test: whether those savings can eventually generate an income that supports the life one expects to lead after work?

Retirement (HT Archive/iStock)

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This issue is becoming increasingly important for India. Over the past two decades, the country has made considerable progress in building the architecture for retirement savings. The National Pension System has expanded across government, corporate and individual subscribers, while the Atal Pension Yojana has taken pension participation deeper into the mass market. Retirement planning is gradually becoming part of the household financial conversation rather than something considered only in the final years of employment.

The scale is significant. As on June 30, 2026, the National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana together had more than 9.95 crore subscribers, with assets under management of around ₹17.7 lakh crore. But participation alone does not guarantee retirement preparedness. A pension account is an important beginning, not a retirement outcome. In a contributory system, the eventual result depends on decisions made over decades: when a person starts saving, how much is contributed, how the money is invested and whether saving remains a priority through different stages of life.

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{{^usCountry}} Consider a professional who begins contributing to retirement savings in her twenties. Over the next 30 years, her income may rise several times. Her lifestyle and responsibilities will change, while inflation steadily alters the purchasing power of money. If the retirement contribution she began with remains broadly unchanged, starting early by itself may not be enough. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consider a professional who begins contributing to retirement savings in her twenties. Over the next 30 years, her income may rise several times. Her lifestyle and responsibilities will change, while inflation steadily alters the purchasing power of money. If the retirement contribution she began with remains broadly unchanged, starting early by itself may not be enough. {{/usCountry}}

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This is why the more useful question is not simply, “Am I contributing?” It is, “Am I contributing enough for the retirement I am likely to have?”

There is no single answer. The required corpus depends on age, income, lifestyle, retirement age and other assets. But one principle is difficult to ignore: retirement contributions should evolve as financial capacity grows.

Returns matter, but retirement preparedness cannot be built on returns alone. Starting early, saving adequately and remaining invested consistently can matter just as much as the pursuit of higher returns. Life, however, rarely follows a straight financial path. A career break to care for a child or an ageing parent, a home purchase, or a period when household finances are stretched can interrupt regular saving or push retirement down the list of priorities. Such decisions may be necessary at the time, but the resulting gaps need to be recognised and addressed when circumstances improve.

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Market volatility is visible because it appears on a statement. Under-saving is different: Its consequences may become apparent only when there is much less time to correct them.

The issue becomes more relevant as Indians live longer. Life expectancy at birth has reached around 72 years, and for many people retiring at 60, the period after work can extend for two decades or longer. Retirement can, therefore, be one of the longest financial phases of adult life.

India’s pension ecosystem is also becoming more sophisticated. Subscribers have greater flexibility across pension funds, investment approaches and asset allocation. The Multiple Scheme Framework has widened options for non-government NPS subscribers, while lifecycle approaches can help align investment strategy with age and risk preferences.

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That is positive, but greater choice creates a different responsibility. Choice is useful only when people understand what they are choosing and why.

A 30-year-old and a 58-year-old should not necessarily approach retirement assets in the same way. Nor should a portfolio designed to fund decades of retirement be managed primarily in response to recent market movements. The challenge is not predicting the next market move. It is building an investment approach that reflects one’s risk capacity and long-term horizon.

Financial awareness needs to become more practical. Am I saving enough for the retirement I envisage? Is my investment mix appropriate for my stage of life? If I continue on my present path, what could my corpus look like at retirement? And what kind of monthly income might it support?

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Continued digital transformation is making retirement planning more accessible than ever before. Simplified onboarding, personalised retirement dashboards, retirement corpus projections, contribution reminders and content in regional languages are helping individuals engage more actively with their retirement savings. However, the true value of technology lies not in presenting more information, but in helping individuals understand what that information means for their retirement planning.

There is also a behavioural dimension. Retirement may seem decades away, while a home purchase, children’s education and other family commitments compete for savings in the present. The task, therefore, is to keep retirement visible as a financial priority even when more immediate needs demand attention.

Retirement planning does not end when a corpus has been accumulated. For most working years, the focus is on accumulation: How to build a sufficiently large pool of savings. At retirement, the task changes. The individual must decide how that capital can support regular expenses for an uncertain number of years.

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This is the decumulation challenge. Withdraw too quickly and there is a risk of exhausting savings. Become excessively conservative and the corpus may struggle to keep pace with inflation. A retiree must also balance regular income, liquidity and health care needs.

Recent changes in the NPS framework, including the introduction of Retirement Income Schemes and structured drawdown options in May 2026, recognise that retirement planning cannot end with a one-time withdrawal decision. The framework allows phased withdrawal of designated pension corpus through different drawdown options, while the remaining corpus continues to be invested.

That shifts the focus from “How large is my corpus?” to “What income can this corpus sustainably provide?”

The distinction is crucial. A large number on an account statement can create comfort, but retirement expenses are paid through income. The corpus therefore needs to be viewed not merely as wealth accumulated at 60, but as a financial resource expected to support life for many years afterwards.

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Changing career patterns make continuity equally important. People may move across employers, shift from salaried employment to independent work or pursue entrepreneurial careers where retirement contributions are no longer linked to a regular payroll. Portability and digital access can help, but retirement saving still needs to remain a conscious financial commitment through these transitions.

For pension funds, this evolution broadens the responsibility as well. Prudent investment management remains fundamental, but retirement money cannot be viewed only through investment performance. Pension funds also have a role in helping subscribers understand risk, assess adequacy and prepare for the transition from accumulation to retirement income.

That requires communication that is simple, relevant and actionable. Subscribers should be able to understand not only how their investments are performing, but also what their current saving patterns and investment choices could mean for retirement. The clearer those connections become, the easier it is for subscribers to act in time rather than discover gaps too late.

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The next phase of India’s pension journey will be more demanding because progress will depend not only on institutions, but also on the choices subscribers make. The system can provide access, choice, portability and investment options, but individuals still have to translate those opportunities into adequate and sustainable retirement outcomes.

India’s pension ecosystem is expanding. The next step is for subscribers to grow with it. That means reviewing retirement savings periodically, increasing contributions as incomes rise, ensuring that investment choices continue to reflect changing needs and circumstances, and thinking early about the income those savings will need to provide after retirement. The most important question may still be, “Am I financially prepared for the years after I stop working?” But the answer will ultimately depend on the decisions we begin making today.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vikas Seth, CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Fund Management Limited.