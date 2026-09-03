Next economic leap needs a new development paradigm

India has entered a very different phase of its economic journey. Over the past three decades, economic reforms, entrepreneurship and rising investment have transformed the country into one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. The ambition now is even greater. To become a developed nation by 2047, India will need to sustain real GDP growth of around 8% a year for the next two decades—the benchmark set out in the Economic Survey 2024-25—a pace that very few large economies have managed over such an extended period.

Economic growth (Illustration: Abhimanyu Sinha)

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The foundations for that growth are already being laid. India is investing at unprecedented scale in expressways, airports, freight corridors, metro systems, ports, digital infrastructure and manufacturing. These investments are essential and will continue. Yet, as the economy becomes larger and more complex, simply building more assets will no longer be enough.

The next phase of India's growth will depend less on the quantity of infrastructure we create and more on how effectively we connect it into productive economic ecosystems.

That, in my view, is the real shift in India's development paradigm.

Economic history offers an important lesson. Countries do not become high-income economies simply because they build more roads or more buildings. They do so because infrastructure, industry, housing, talent, institutions and capital reinforce one another. Productivity rises not through isolated investments but through their interaction.

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{{^usCountry}} India has already demonstrated that it can execute projects at scale. The challenge now is to ensure that every major investment creates multiplier effects across the wider economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has already demonstrated that it can execute projects at scale. The challenge now is to ensure that every major investment creates multiplier effects across the wider economy. {{/usCountry}}

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An expressway creates far greater economic value when it connects manufacturing clusters, logistics parks, residential communities and commercial centres. A metro network becomes transformative when it reduces commuting time, expands labour mobility and makes housing in surrounding locations more viable. Likewise, a new industrial park succeeds only when workers can access affordable homes, quality schools, healthcare, utilities and public transport.

The objective, therefore, should no longer be asset creation alone. It should be ecosystem creation. This shift is particularly important because India's growth story will increasingly be written in its cities.

By 2036, nearly 600 million Indians are expected to live in urban areas. These cities are expected to generate close to 70% of the country's GDP and a similar share of new employment. Urbanisation is not merely a demographic trend. It is an economic strategy. But cities become engines of growth only when they improve productivity.

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Every hour saved in commuting, every reduction in logistics costs, every improvement in reliability of utilities, every increase in labour mobility and every improvement in quality of life contributes directly to economic output. Conversely, congestion, fragmented planning, inadequate public transport and poor housing affordability gradually erode competitiveness.

This requires moving beyond planning individual projects towards planning integrated urban systems.

That responsibility does not rest with government alone.

Government has a critical role in ensuring a predictable supply of serviced urban land, investing in regional connectivity, simplifying approvals and creating policy certainty that encourages long-term investment. India's progress over the past decade on transparency, digital governance and infrastructure development has been significant. The next generation of reforms should focus equally on improving execution through faster approvals, greater inter-agency coordination and planning that integrates transport, utilities, housing and economic activity rather than treating them separately.

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As manufacturing, Global Capability Centres, logistics, technology and services expand across India, businesses will increasingly influence where cities grow and how people move. Investment decisions are no longer determined only by land availability or tax incentives. Companies increasingly evaluate talent availability, connectivity, quality of life and resilience of urban infrastructure. Cities that provide these advantages will attract a disproportionate share of future investment.

Developers do not merely construct buildings; they shape the environments in which people live, work and interact every day. The measure of success can no longer be the number of square feet delivered. It should be the long-term quality of places created.

This requires thinking beyond individual projects to integrated communities where housing, workplaces, mobility, public spaces, digital infrastructure and social amenities complement one another. Increasingly, the value of real estate will be determined not by standalone assets but by the strength of the wider ecosystem in which those assets operate.

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Global institutional investors increasingly favour markets characterised by transparency, governance, predictable regulation and integrated infrastructure. India's emergence as a mature real estate and infrastructure market will depend as much on these institutional characteristics as on the scale of investment opportunities themselves.

The discussion on urban development must also recognise one important reality.

Affordable housing is not only a social objective; it is an economic imperative.

When workers cannot afford to live within reasonable distance of employment centres, cities become less productive. Longer commutes reduce quality of life, increase infrastructure stress and raise the overall cost of doing business. Expanding the supply of well-connected serviced land, strengthening regional transport systems and encouraging more balanced development across urban regions can significantly improve housing affordability without compromising economic viability.

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Finally, sustainability should be viewed through the same economic lens.

Cities facing chronic water shortages, flooding, heat stress or deteriorating air quality inevitably experience lower productivity and higher operating costs. Resilience, therefore, is no longer an environmental aspiration; it is an economic necessity. Building greener, more resource-efficient cities is ultimately about protecting India's long-term competitiveness.

India's first wave of reforms liberalised the economy. The second has focused on building physical infrastructure at unprecedented scale. The next phase must concentrate on improving the productivity of that infrastructure by connecting it into integrated urban ecosystems.

That will require governments, industry, investors, planners and developers to think less in terms of individual projects and more in terms of how entire cities function.

If India succeeds in making that transition, it will not simply build more infrastructure. It will build cities that are more productive, more inclusive and more competitive—cities capable of sustaining the country's economic ambitions well beyond the next decade.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rishi Raj, CEO, Conscient.