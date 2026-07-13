Patna’s gig worker lounges could be a template for the world

For years, the rest stop for a Patna delivery rider was the shade of a roadside tree. In the 44-degree June heat, that was the infrastructure the city offered the people who keep it fed, supplied and moving. Bihar’s chief minister, Samrat Choudhary, inaugurated two air-conditioned lounges built specifically for gig workers--one at Gandhi Maidan, the other near Income Tax Golambar--where delivery staff, couriers, auto drivers and bike riders can now sit, free of cost, charge their phones and drink cold water while they wait for the next ping. The lounges are the work of the state’s urban development and housing department, led by minister Mishra, who has described the city’s riders as its lifelines and whose department has, for once, designed for them rather than around them.

A gig worker wades through a waterlogged subway. (REUTERS)

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It is a modest facility. Each lounge seats about 15 people; together they can shelter perhaps 30 at a time. It was a sliver of a much larger urban package, part of more than ₹286 crore of municipal projects the state cleared the same day, alongside a riverfront, a park on the Ganga, a common service centre in Mithapur and Bihar’s first automated two-wheeler parking. In a day of ribbon-cuttings, the lounges were the least expensive line item. They may also turn out to be the most important.

The significance is not the air-conditioning. It is the recognition. India’s gig economy is not a curiosity at the margins of the labour market; it is one of its fastest-growing engines. NITI Aayog projects the gig and platform workforce will swell to roughly 2.35 crore by 2029-30. These are the workers who absorbed the shock of the pandemic, who normalised ten-minute delivery, and who do so as independent contractors, outside the traditional employer-employee relationship, and, therefore, outside almost every protection that relationship is supposed to carry. No paid sick leave. No guaranteed shade. No fixed place to simply stop.

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{{^usCountry}} Patna’s move puts it in rare company. India’s first air-conditioned lounges for gig workers were opened in Chennai, in Anna Nagar and KK Nagar; Coimbatore followed in 2025. Delhi has directed officials to set up rest pods; Amazon runs mobile rest vans for its own riders. Outside this handful of cities, the idea barely exists. Bihar, a state more often discussed as a recipient of welfare than an author of it, has now joined the front rank of a genuinely progressive urban experiment. And the framing it has chosen matters as much as the building: It treats riders as citizens owed dignity rather than an externality to be managed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patna’s move puts it in rare company. India’s first air-conditioned lounges for gig workers were opened in Chennai, in Anna Nagar and KK Nagar; Coimbatore followed in 2025. Delhi has directed officials to set up rest pods; Amazon runs mobile rest vans for its own riders. Outside this handful of cities, the idea barely exists. Bihar, a state more often discussed as a recipient of welfare than an author of it, has now joined the front rank of a genuinely progressive urban experiment. And the framing it has chosen matters as much as the building: It treats riders as citizens owed dignity rather than an externality to be managed. {{/usCountry}}

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That is also why the model language is not hyperbole. Across the rich world, the gig debate is stuck on a single hard question--are these workers employees or contractors? The European Union’s platform-work directive and the UK’s Supreme Court ruling on Uber drivers both wrestle with classification and pay. Those fights are necessary, but they are slow and adversarial. The Bihar approach is different and, in a sense, more immediately humane: Build the physical and administrative infrastructure of dignity first, a place to rest, an identity, a route to benefits, without waiting for the classification war to end. For the Global South in particular, where most gig work happens in extreme heat and most workers will never see a courtroom, that is a model worth exporting.

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Here is the honest caveat that any serious version of this story must include: Two lounges seating 30 people are a pilot, not a policy. Patna has tens of thousands of riders. A welfare gesture becomes a welfare system only when it scales - and the way to scale it is not simply to pour more concrete. It is to build the data and identity layer underneath.

Bihar should do three things next.

First, issue gig-worker IDs: The Union Budget for 2025-26 already committed to giving roughly one crore gig workers identity cards, registering them on the e-Shram portal, and extending Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY health cover of ₹5 lakh a year to them. The Centre is even pushing aggregators to upload their workers’ details to e-Shram. Bihar should not wait passively for that to trickle down. It should make its lounges the on-ramp: a worker who registers gets a state-recognised Bihar Gig Worker ID, linked to e-Shram, that doubles as their pass to the lounge and their key to health cover, accident insurance and grievance redressal. The lounge becomes not just a room, but the front door to social security.

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Second, build attendance and check-in: A simple QR or app-based check-in at each lounge would turn an amenity into an intelligence system. The state would learn how many workers use each location, at what hours, on which routes, the exact data needed to decide where the next 20 lounges should go, and the proof of footfall needed to justify funding them. Done well, that anonymised dashboard could be made public, turning Patna’s pilot into a transparent, evidence-led programme rather than a one-day photo opportunity.

Third, make the benefits portable and the funding structural: Rajasthan, with its 2023 law for platform-based gig workers, and Karnataka, with its welfare bill, have shown that states can legislate a dedicated welfare board and fund it through a small levy on platform transactions. Bihar should pair its lounges with exactly such a board, so that a rider’s health cover, insurance and welfare entitlements follow the worker rather than vanishing the moment they switch apps. The state has already brought in Jeevika women’s groups to serve affordable buttermilk and aam panna at the lounges; the same network could run registration camps, enrol workers in schemes and deliver benefits at the point of rest.

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None of this is expensive. An ID is cheaper than an air-conditioner, and a check-in app is cheaper than a riverfront. What it requires is the decision to treat Friday’s two lounges as the first brick rather than the finished building.

Bihar has done the rare and difficult thing: it has noticed the people most cities are trained not to see. If the state now gives these workers a name, a number and a benefit that travels with them, it will have built something other states--and a good part of the world--will have to study.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Adarsh Ashok, public policy professional and Aditya Ashok, public policy consultant, Government Advisory.