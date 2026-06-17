Progress and gaps in cyber treasury implementation

India’s transition from paper-based treasuries involving manual operations to cyber treasuries is one of the most innovative fiscal digitisation initiatives in the past decade. The vision for cyber treasuries emerged from some of the key initiatives of the Indian government, such as the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), state-level Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) reforms and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) e-Kuber platform, to establish a fully digital, integrated and transparent fiscal ecosystem. With features such as real-time payments, automated workflows-based processing, end-to-end digital audit trails and data-driven fiscal management, cyber treasuries build transparency and accountability in e-government operations.

RBI (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo/File Photo)(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Most states in the country have so far addressed various digital layers of cyber treasury through the implementation of national and state-level public financial management systems. These functionalities include online receipts, electronic payments, digital bill processing and IFMS-led expenditure monitoring and accounting. Workflows related to salaries, pensions and grant payments have largely been digitised and manual reconciliation has been substantially reduced through stronger integration with banks and RBI.

However, despite this progress, there is still scope to establish a comprehensive, intelligent and autonomous system of treasury management. Advanced capabilities, such as real-time risk monitoring, intelligent fraud detection systems and cyber-resilient decision support systems, are still evolving. Therefore, the transition from a digitally enabled treasury to a smart/fully mature cyber treasury continues to be a work in progress in most states.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Today, while the elements of the originally envisioned cyber treasury capabilities can be found across states, their depth and maturity vary significantly. The maturity level assessment provides an encompassing categorisation based on the overall extent of implementation of digital systems for treasury functions, incorporation of e-payments and online bill processing systems, the level of Government-to-Government (G2G) integrations and the availability of key cyber treasury components. Using publicly available information about the automation implemented across various state governments, state treasury systems can be categorised into four distinct maturity levels: advanced, intermediate, emerging and basic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, while the elements of the originally envisioned cyber treasury capabilities can be found across states, their depth and maturity vary significantly. The maturity level assessment provides an encompassing categorisation based on the overall extent of implementation of digital systems for treasury functions, incorporation of e-payments and online bill processing systems, the level of Government-to-Government (G2G) integrations and the availability of key cyber treasury components. Using publicly available information about the automation implemented across various state governments, state treasury systems can be categorised into four distinct maturity levels: advanced, intermediate, emerging and basic. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The advanced level includes IT systems that provide functional capabilities and coverage on an enterprise-wide scale, whereas the intermediate level includes systems that provide stable and reliable treasury operations across core business processes. The emerging level includes systems that provide digital platforms with core treasury business functionalities, while the basic level involves legacy or fragmented IT systems with low digital adoption and minimal integrations. The distribution of these levels reflects the maturity and functional depth of each state’s treasury systems. While a few states have already begun moving to advanced and integrated cyber treasuries, most remain at an intermediate or emerging level of adoption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advanced level includes IT systems that provide functional capabilities and coverage on an enterprise-wide scale, whereas the intermediate level includes systems that provide stable and reliable treasury operations across core business processes. The emerging level includes systems that provide digital platforms with core treasury business functionalities, while the basic level involves legacy or fragmented IT systems with low digital adoption and minimal integrations. The distribution of these levels reflects the maturity and functional depth of each state’s treasury systems. While a few states have already begun moving to advanced and integrated cyber treasuries, most remain at an intermediate or emerging level of adoption. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Over the past decade, state governments have been actively digitising treasury operations through reforms such as PFMS and IFMS, online payments via bank/RBI’s e-Kuber and the generation of accounting reports via electronic systems. However, in some states, factors such as delayed IFMS upgrades, fragmented system integrations, data quality and classification gaps, change management hurdles, and uneven cybersecurity maturity prevent them from realising the expected benefits.

The full potential of cyber treasury can be realised only when system architecture is upgraded and modernised, policy frameworks are updated, cybersecurity is strengthened, data governance is improved and institutional capacity is built in a coordinated manner. A real transformation to cyber treasury does not stop at the mere deployment of technology and IT systems. It also requires appropriate changes in governance structures, policies, processes and institutional mindsets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A future-ready, next-generation cyber treasury signals a clear shift in the approach, architecture and implications of treasury. It moves away from a transaction-centric, manual model towards an intelligent, secure and transparent digital fiscal platform.

Considering the evolving trends in IT automation and the advent of advanced technologies, a future-ready cyber treasury will be built around five strategic domains, which can collectively transform the outcomes of state fiscal governance. These domains are autonomous treasury operations (AI-driven, self-learning control and predictive intelligence), unified government ledger (real-time and AI-enabled single source of fiscal truth), real-time cash, liquidity and receipts management (AI-powered forecasting with dynamic fund and revenue visibility), citizen-centric fiscal and receipt services (digital-first, transparency and ease of doing business), and zero-trust, cyber-resilient treasury platform (adaptive, intelligence-led security with continuous monitoring and automated threat response).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

States investing in next-generation cyber treasuries can expect faster, more reliable payments, stronger fiscal discipline through automated controls and reduced leakages through better monitoring, among other benefits. With the help of these capabilities, they will define a new digital era of fiscal governance, one with stronger fiscal discipline, improved cash efficiency, enhanced transparency and greater public trust.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sanjay Maheshwari, partner, Deloitte India.

economy See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON