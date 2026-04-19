Reimagining India’s mango economy with sustainable technologies

This summer, India’s most celebrated fruit has turned into a luxury.

Mango(Pixabay)

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The famed Alphonso, once synonymous with abundance in the Konkan belt of coastal Maharashtra, has seen production drops in key districts like Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, driven by erratic weather, unseasonal rains, and disrupted flowering cycles. Across markets in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, prices have surged while availability has thinned, leaving even many mango lovers disappointed.

This is not an isolated shock. It is an emerging pattern.

In Andhra Pradesh, the iconic Banganapalli or Badami has seen declines of 20-30%, while the premium Chinna Rasalu variety has witnessed sharper drops in recent seasons, reflecting a steady erosion of productivity.

Farmers in the historic mango belt of Nuzvid near Vijayawada are increasingly uprooting orchards and shifting to more predictable crops like palm oil. The reasons are telling: declining soil health, fungal infections, export compliance pressures, and climate volatility.

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{{^usCountry}} Similar stress signals are emerging from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Bengal, where shifting rainfall patterns and rising temperatures are impacting flowering cycles and fruit quality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar stress signals are emerging from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Bengal, where shifting rainfall patterns and rising temperatures are impacting flowering cycles and fruit quality. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What we are witnessing is not just reduced output - it is a gradual retreat from mango cultivation itself. If this trend continues, India risks pricing its own people out of a fruit deeply woven into its cultural and culinary identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What we are witnessing is not just reduced output - it is a gradual retreat from mango cultivation itself. If this trend continues, India risks pricing its own people out of a fruit deeply woven into its cultural and culinary identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India did not just produce mangoes - it gave the world mangoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India did not just produce mangoes - it gave the world mangoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Scientifically known as Mangifera indica, the fruit is more than agriculture; it is heritage. From Devgad Hapus to Dasheri, Langra to Rasalu, India hosts over 1,000 varieties, many hyper-local, shaped by microclimates and traditional knowledge systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scientifically known as Mangifera indica, the fruit is more than agriculture; it is heritage. From Devgad Hapus to Dasheri, Langra to Rasalu, India hosts over 1,000 varieties, many hyper-local, shaped by microclimates and traditional knowledge systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This diversity is India’s true agricultural wealth. But it is under threat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This diversity is India’s true agricultural wealth. But it is under threat. {{/usCountry}}

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Modern agricultural pressures--favoring uniformity, shelf life, and export compliance--have already led to the disappearance of several indigenous varieties. Now, climate stress is accelerating the erosion of what remains.

The Rasalu mango of Andhra, once prized for its delicate sweetness and aroma, is a case in point. Its cultivation demands specific climatic and soil conditions --conditions increasingly disrupted.

We will not just lose our crops, we are losing genetic diversity, flavour memory, and ecological intelligence built over centuries.

It is tempting to call this a climate crisis story. But it runs deeper.

Excessive pesticide use has destroyed beneficial microbes, disrupted soil structure, and affected birds and pollinators essential for ecological balance. Farmers often spray pesticides 10 -12 times in a season, yet pests continue to persist-having evolved resistance -forcing a cycle of increasing chemical dependency.

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The human cost is equally stark - rural health issues, including cancers, strokes, and bone degeneration, have been linked to prolonged exposure.

At the same time, the knowledge system of farming has fractured. Traditional wisdom, once passed down through generations, has eroded.

If the crisis is systemic, the response must be transformative.

Agriculture must be reimagined not as a legacy occupation, but as a high-impact, science-driven profession central to health, economy, and sustainability.

The path forward lies at the intersection of biotechnology, nanotechnology, and ecological restoration:

Soil remediation using microbial consortia and biofertilisers can restore nutrient cycles and microbial diversity

Nanofertilisers enable targeted nutrient delivery, reducing chemical overuse while improving efficiency

Biodegradable nano-coatings (such as chitosan-based films) can extend shelf life of delicate varieties, reducing post-harvest losses

Natural pesticide innovations derived from plant compounds (such as curcumin-based formulations) offer safer alternatives

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Technology must also address logistics and labour:

Drones and precision agriculture tools can monitor crop health and optimise inputs

Cold-chain innovations can preserve fruit quality from orchard to market

These are not futuristic ideas--they are already emerging from Indian research ecosystems, including institutions like ICRISAT and ICAR.

The challenge is scale, integration, and farmer-centric digital education ecosystems that translate science into practice.

To make mango cultivation viable, farmers must earn more than just seasonal fruit income.

The mango tree is a year-round economic asset:

Mango leaves have applications in traditional medicine and emerging nutraceutical markets

The fruit itself is rich in phytochemicals with proven health benefits, enabling value-added industries like adjuvant pharmaceutical API

Digital platforms now allow direct-to-consumer sales and orchard leasing models, improving margins

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Sustainable finance and agri-tech platforms can enable farmers to diversify income streams, reducing dependency on a single harvest cycle.

Crucially, these strategies extend beyond mangoes. They offer a blueprint for India’s broader agricultural system - where productivity, sustainability, and profitability must align.

This Earth Day, the mango’s decline offers a quiet but powerful lesson: India must move from a Green Revolution of yield to a Black Revolution of soil.

The ancient Indian idea of Soham (You are, therefore I am) reminds us that we are not separate from nature - we are an extension of it. When soil degrades, systems collapse, or biodiversity fades, it is not an external crisis.

Agriculture, therefore, must be rebuilt on one foundational principle: risk minimisation through diversity and resilience.

Promote multi-cropping systems to restore biodiversity

Align policy to make farming a profitable and respected enterprise

Invest in science-led sustainability, not short-term yield gains

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India needs a National Mango Board that integrates soil regeneration, safe pesticide use, export standards, and farmer income security into a single, outcome-driven horticulture framework.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vijay Kanuru, Gates Cambridge Scholar and Helmholtz Research Fellow.

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