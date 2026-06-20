Rise of ethical short-term lending

Across India, millions of salaried workers teachers, clerks, factory hands, mid-level professionals live in a gap between when they earn and when they're paid. That gap, anywhere from a week to a month in any given crisis, has historically been filled by the worst actors in finance. Informal moneylenders. Predatory digital apps that harvest personal data and weaponise it at the first sign of a missed EMI. Credit products designed not around the borrower's ability to repay, but around their inability to refuse. Lending

The tragedy isn't that this credit exists. Credit, in any functioning economy, is essential. The tragedy is that for this segment of borrowers stable, salaried, creditworthy the pricing has never reflected the actual risk. It reflected the absence of alternatives.

That's an institutional failure. And it's also, for anyone willing to build thoughtfully, an enormous opportunity.

The conversation in responsible lending has shifted meaningfully in recent years. Regulators have grown sharper, and the Reserve Bank's updated digital lending framework has brought real teeth to borrower protection mandatory disclosures, direct disbursement to borrower accounts, structured grievance redressal. These aren't cosmetic changes. They're a long-overdue acknowledgment that credit without transparency isn't finance. It's extraction.

Between 2020 and 2024, tens of thousands of consumer grievances were filed against digital lenders most pointing to hidden charges, coercive recovery, and misuse of personal data. The regulatory response has been firm. But here's what regulation alone can't do: it can't make a lender care. It can set boundaries, but it can't install a conscience.

That's the ceiling's job and it's built by institutions that choose to operate with a philosophy, where the product's designed for the borrower's benefit first and the business model follows from that discipline. What does that actually look like? Pricing that reflects the real risk profile of the borrower, not the desperation of their circumstances. Repayment structures that are clear and fixed. And a commitment that when a system fails a salary delayed, a disbursement held up the borrower isn't automatically reclassified as a defaulter. These sound like minimum standards. In practice, they're still rare enough to constitute differentiation.

The salaried government employee is perhaps the most underserved creditworthy borrower in the country. Verified income. Sovereign employer. Decades of service. A deduction-at-source mechanism that makes recovery almost mechanical. By every metric a credit analyst would apply, this is a low-risk borrower. And yet this segment's been either ignored by mainstream lenders or charged rates that bore no relationship to the underlying risk.

Part of that's institutional inertia banks have historically preferred large-ticket lending where relationship economics make sense. Part of its geography: many of these employees are in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns where branch presence is thin. And part of it is that serving this segment well requires integrating with government payroll infrastructure unglamorous work that most lenders haven't been willing to do.

The broader shift underway is this: Ethical lending is ceasing to be a values statement and becoming a business model. The lenders who'll define this decade aren't those who move the fastest, but those who build the deepest trust. In a segment that's been exploited for so long, trust compounds as powerfully as interest once did except in the opposite direction.

India's salaried workforce is vast, growing, and increasingly digital. The infrastructure to serve them responsibly payroll integration, CIBIL-linked underwriting, direct deduction at source already exists. What's been missing is the institutional will to use it fairly. That's changing. Slowly, but it's changing.

Fixing what's broken here isn't a matter of good intentions. It's a matter of building the right institutions, with the right philosophy, at the right scale.

That work's now well underway. And it's long overdue.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Kunal Lalani, director, Mega Corporation Ltd.