Role of collaborative innovation in the social sector

In the heart of India's vibrant and complex social landscape, a quiet but powerful revolution is underway. Traditional approaches to tackling deep-rooted issues like poverty, inequality, and health care disparities have often yielded incremental progress. However, a new wave of initiatives is proving that evidence-based solutions, fueled by collaboration and open-source technologies, can redefine the narrative of social impact. Collaboration

Across the nation, from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the remote villages of the Northeast, a burgeoning movement is challenging the status quo. Grassroots organisations, once reliant on intuition and anecdotal evidence, are now leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled data repositories to empower marginalised communities, providing them with the tools to advocate for their rights and access essential services. This transformation is not just about technology; it's about a fundamental shift in mindset. It's about recognising that data, when used ethically and responsibly, can be a powerful tool for social change. It's about breaking down silos and embracing open-source technologies, democratising access to information and creating a ripple effect of positive change. This movement thrives on collaboration, where the collective wisdom of data scientists, social entrepreneurs, and community leaders is harnessed to create solutions that are both scalable and sustainable.

However, the social sector has historically struggled to recognize and use data effectively. A survey by Everyaction and Nonprofit Hub states that while 90% of respondents said they track/collect data, only 40% said they use data to make decisions and a meagre 5% said they use data for all their decision-making. A lack of skilled resources is also a challenge, with the social sector facing a dearth of data science talent, limiting its ability to fully harness these capabilities. With the rapid advancement taking place in the field of data science, albeit outside the realm of the social sector, it is unfortunate that the efforts to leverage the power of data science for social good have been limited. Recognising this gap, certain initiatives are striving to integrate data science expertise into the social sector, thereby amplifying its impact. Initiatives like the CDSSI Fellowship stand as beacons of collaborative innovation. The fellowship exemplifies the transformative power of combining data science with social sector expertise to create impactful, evidence-based solutions.

The fellowship embodies the philosophy of collective knowledge and resource sharing, aiming to address critical social challenges through the development of Digital Open Solutions (DOS). Over a 12-month period, Fellow teams work on creating open-source software, data science models, and datasets that are publicly accessible, benefiting the broader development sector.

One of the fellowship's primary objectives is to promote data science innovation for the social sector. It supports data science professionals dedicated to applying their skills to real-world social challenges, thereby enhancing the sector's capacity to utilise data-driven solutions. Fellow pods, comprising data science experts, social sector practitioners, and Social Purpose Organisation (SPO) partners, undertake projects based on public or SPO-owned data, focusing on creating impactful solutions.

For instance, Project TRANSparent is building an AI-enabled data repository to support transgender and gender-diverse communities, highlighting the importance of data-driven approaches in empowering marginalised groups. Another project, Augmentation Models for Informal Workers, aims to improve the income of informal workers through data-driven strategies, potentially doubling or tripling their earnings and lifting them out of poverty.

These fellowships also include projects like Nclude, a voice-enabled platform for blind and low-vision individuals to navigate career opportunities, and Malnourishment Assessment and Action Plan (MAAP), which uses predictive analytics to monitor child nutrition. SEVA Sustainable Animal Husbandry Practices integrates traditional wisdom with modern technology to support rural communities, and E-QLT leverages data to assess and address community vulnerability in crisis situations.

The outcomes of such Fellowships have the potential to be profound. By fostering the development of DOS, these initiatives enhance the effectiveness of social programs, increase the involvement of data science professionals in the social sector, and promote data-driven decision-making. This can create a ripple effect, encouraging more organisations to seek data science solutions and ultimately leading to greater efficiencies and impact across the sector.

For funders, investing in such fellowships represents a strategic opportunity to drive meaningful change. By supporting the development of cutting-edge solutions to critical social sector problems, funders can further their mission and influence other grantees to adopt similar data-based approaches. Additionally, funders have the chance to engage as mentors, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of data-driven social impact.

As this data revolution gains momentum, the potential for impact is truly awe-inspiring. Imagine a future where evidence-based solutions are the norm, where funding flows to initiatives that demonstrate tangible results, and where data-driven decision-making empowers communities to take control of their own destinies. This is not a utopian dream, but a vision that is within reach, fueled by the collective passion and expertise of those who believe in a better future for India.

The ripple effects of this revolution are already visible, from bridging the information gap for marginalised communities to fostering sustainable livelihoods and equitable access to opportunities. As data continues to weave its way into the social fabric, it holds the promise of a future where every individual, regardless of their location or circumstance, can contribute to and benefit from a more just, equitable, and prosperous India.

This article is authored by Swetha Prakash, associate director & Centre Lead, Centre for Data Science and Social Impact, Indian Institute of Development Management.